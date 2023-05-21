Calls for inquiry after Suella Braverman ‘asked civil servants for speeding fine help’

Britain's Home Secretary could face an ethics investigation after she was accused of asking civil servants to help her avoid a speeding fine and a driving awareness course alongside other motorists by arranging a private session instead.

Suella Braverman allegedly asked her officials to seek private one-to-one driving awareness tuition to avoid her being seen by members of public in the Zoom-style session after she was caught speeding last summer.

The politician will also come under further pressure this week as she is expected to announce a crackdown on international student visas, as she faces strong opposition including from cabinet colleagues.

Her hardline position on law and order was undermined on Sunday when it was reported that she had asked for civil service assistance to resolve a speeding fine she received last summer.

She either had to receive three points on her driving licence – an accumulation of 12 leads to a likely ban – or take an online driving safety awareness course with fellow speed offenders.

As that would have revealed at least her first name and her face she reportedly requested that civil servants find a way to get her a private one-to-one course.

Her officials refused to help, insisting that this was not a government issue. Ms Braverman, 43, then asked her political adviser who attempted to persuade the course provider to agree to a private arrangement.

That failed and the Home Secretary opted to pay the fine, usually £100 ($125), and accept the three penalty points.

Questions have been raised over whether she breached the ministerial code by directing civil servants to help with her personal affairs.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman in parliament. AFP

The shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, has called for an “urgent investigation into what has gone on here”.

“These reports suggest she has tried to abuse her position to get round the normal penalties so it is one rule for her and another for everyone else,” she said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave lukewarm support to Ms Braverman when questioned about it by at the G7 summit in Japan.

“I understand she has expressed regret for speeding, accepted the penalty and paid the fine,” he said.

Mr Sunak also avoided answering whether he would refer Ms Braverman to his ethics adviser.

Mr Braverman will face further criticism this week as she publicises plans to restrict visas given to foreign students taking “low-quality” degrees.

However, ministers have warned that it could mean that the government will be open to legal challenges.

The Home Secretary wants to impose a crackdown on the estimated 130,000 visas issued per year, having previously stated that there were too many foreign students “bringing in family members who can piggyback on to their student visa”, and that their money “propped up” poor educational institutions.