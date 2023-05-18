Sunak outlines new sanctions against Russia as G7 summit begins

The UK on Thursday announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia to pressure President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.

Coming on the eve of the G7 meeting in Hiroshima on Thursday, the sanctions include a ban on importing Russian diamonds, and Russian-origin copper, aluminium and nickel.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who signed a defence and security pact with Tokyo on Thursday, will visit an atom bomb memorial with Japanese leader Fumio Kishida, to reflect on the devastation in the Second World War.

Talks between G7 allies, including the US and French presidents, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, will centre on military and economic support for Ukraine to show a united front.

The UK is also preparing sanctions against 86 people and companies to apply further pressure on Mr Putin and his supporters.

Downing Street expects other G7 allies, which also include Germany, Italy and Canada, and the EU, to impose similar sanctions.

The diamond export industry was worth more than £3 billion ($3.7 billion) to Russia in 2021, but Downing Street conceded that direct imports had been low since the UK placed sanctions on state-owned miner Alrosa last year.

Rough diamonds at the Alrosa diamond sorting centre in the town of Mirny, in Siberia, Russia. AFP

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said discussions would include future security guarantees and long-term deterrence to prevent Ukraine ever facing a similar situation.

On the Chinese threat to Taiwan, the official said: “Guarding against economic coercion is something that the Prime Minister is pushing for.”

As the first British prime minister to visit Hiroshima, Mr Sunak signed a pact with Mr Kishida to bolster the Indo-Pacific region amid concerns over Chinese aggression.

“For the sake of global peace and security, we must show that brutal violence and coercion does not reap rewards,” he said.

“As today’s sanctions announcements demonstrate, the G7 remains unified in the face of the threat from Russia and steadfast in our support for Ukraine.”

On Sunday, Mr Sunak will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is attending the summit as a guest.

Mr Modi has remained neutral on the Russian invasion, calling for peaceful dialogue to end the war.

Mr Sunak told reporters travelling with him in Japan that he has seen “positive” steps from India in its stance.