Health worker shortages 'lead to excess deaths' around the world

Shortages in healthcare workers lead to a rise in excess deaths, suggests a major new study.

Academics compared mortality data with the ratio of healthcare workers for every 10,000 people in 172 countries between 1990 and 2019.

Excess deaths are those over and above the number which would already be expected in any given year, based on previous averages. The metric was used during the Covid-19 pandemic to measure its impact, with many countries measuring a stark rise as cases surged.

The researchers found countries with fewer healthcare workers were more likely to have higher rates of excess deaths — particularly for some conditions, including diabetes, kidney diseases and malaria.

The researchers said inequalities in healthcare workforces have decreased in recent years, but the differences are still having an impact on deaths around the world.

According to a report in the British Medical Journal, the researchers studied levels of “human resources for health” — in other words, the workforce, such as doctors, nurses, midwives, dentists and other health professions.

They showed the total health workforce per 10,000 population rose from 56 in 1990 to 143 in 2019, as the “all-cause aged standardised death rate” fell, from 996 per 100,000 population in 1990 to 744 per 100,000 in 2019.

But the risk of death was higher for people living in countries with fewer health workers.

The risk of death due to gut infections, neglected tropical diseases and malaria, diabetes and kidney diseases, and disorders of pregnancy and birth was between two and two and a half times greater in countries and territories with low or the lowest health worker density than in those with the highest density.

Sweden had the highest number of workforce, with 696 health workers for every 10,000 people, while the lowest numbers were in Ethiopia, where there were only 14 health workers for 10,000 people.

The authors called for more work to “strengthen equity orientated health workforce policies” around the world.

They pointed out the study was “observational” and therefore cannot establish cause, but thorough analysis suggested the results were robust.

“Our findings highlight the importance of expanding the financing of health and developing equity orientated policies for the health workforce to reduce deaths related to an inadequate HRH (human resources for health),” they wrote.

The NHS in England currently has about 124,000 vacancies with a workforce plan to boost staffing expected shortly.

Earlier this week a UK charity warned the number of “excess deaths” linked to diabetes has risen to higher than expected levels.

Diabetes UK said that there were more than 7,000 excess deaths in England linked to the condition in 2022, which is 13 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The majority of these were “were not attributable directly to Covid-19”, it said.

And the charity said that between January and March this year there were 1,461 excess deaths involving diabetes.

It said that “urgent action” was needed to reverse the trend.

The charity suggested that the figures could be “linked to the backlog in routine diabetes care caused by the pandemic” as it called for more to be done to support people to “live well” with the condition.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “The NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme — the largest programme of its kind in the world — has helped over 18,000 people avoid type 2 diabetes through expert advice on healthy eating and exercise.

“Our Major Conditions Strategy will cover type 2 diabetes and help to reduce pressure on the NHS.”