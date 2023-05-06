Who will be alongside King Charles on the balcony following the coronation?

New monarchs will wave to cheering crowds as royal family celebrates historic occasion

Final preparations on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla today. PA
Marwa Hassan author image
Marwa Hassan
May 06, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be joined by their family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in what is expected to be one of the iconic moments of the day.

But which family members will be invited to join the newly crowned king and queen will be kept secret until the final moment.

Certainties are the ever-popular Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, along with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

READ MORE
What are the new jewels at King Charles III's coronation?

Additionally, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were likely to be present, as well as Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Updated: May 06, 2023, 9:25 AM

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

View from London

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

WEEKEND EDITION
More from the national