Who will be alongside King Charles on the balcony following the coronation?

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be joined by their family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in what is expected to be one of the iconic moments of the day.

But which family members will be invited to join the newly crowned king and queen will be kept secret until the final moment.

Certainties are the ever-popular Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, along with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Additionally, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were likely to be present, as well as Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.