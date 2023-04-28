UK signs £1.9bn missile deal with Poland

The UK has signed a £1.9 billion deal with Poland to provide the Eastern European nation with a British-designed air defence system.

About 22 Polish air defence batteries will be equipped with Common Anti-Air Modular Missiles and launchers as part of the agreement.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the agreement was the largest ever British defence export deal with Warsaw.

It expands on pre-existing defence ties with Poland, where CAMMs have already deployed with the British Army following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The CAMM system, made by missile firm MBDA, is designed to engage advanced air targets up to 25km away.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We have played a crucial role in boosting Euro-Atlantic defences since [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine, and this landmark agreement between the UK and Poland is another example of how, alongside our allies, we are committed to protecting our security for generations to come.

The deal expands on pre-existing defence ties with Poland. Photo: UK MOD Crown

“As well as bolstering European air defences, this £1.9 billion deal will also support highly skilled jobs in both countries, delivering on my pledge to grow the economy, and creating better paid jobs and opportunity right across the UK.”

Mr Wallace said: “I am delighted that the UK and Poland’s deep and historic defence ties take another step forward with the signing of the largest ever UK defence export deal with Poland.

“We are committed to supporting Poland’s defence modernisation plans and this upgraded air-defence programme will ensure that Poland and the UK have the ability to continue safeguarding our people and bolstering Nato security.”