British evacuation mission given more time as Sudan ceasefire extended

British citizens from Sudan may now have more time to leave the country after the rival forces agreed to a three-day extension of the ceasefire.

In a race to evacuate British citizens before midnight, when the earlier ceasefire was set to expire, the Royal Air Force had already evacuated nearly 900 people from near the capital Khartoum.

Flights were scheduled to continue regardless but Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the mission could become “impossible”, as intensifying clashes would have added extra pressure to the operation.

READ MORE More than 3,500 arrive in Ethiopia after fleeing heavy fighting in Sudan

However, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces joined the Sudanese military in agreeing to extend the 72-hour truce that has led to a lull in the fighting that has allowed citizens and foreigners to flee.

Britain had been urging the rival generals to extend the ceasefire, which should help stave off a feared humanitarian crisis in Africa’s third largest country.

More than 2,000 British citizens in Sudan have registered under the evacuation plans but the true number needing help could be far higher.

As of 4pm on Thursday, the Foreign Office said that 897 people had been evacuated over eight RAF airlifts.

The Foreign Office, which has not said how many of the evacuees were Britons or foreign citizens, had been urging people to head to the airstrip where the evacuations were taking place before the ceasefire ended.

Sudan crisis latest — in pictures

Expand Autoplay A member of the Saudi Navy carries a child from a ship at Jeddah's port during the kingdom's evacuation of civilians from Sudan. Reuters

The flights were however scheduled to run past midnight and about 1,000 people are expected to have been flown to safety by Friday morning.

Military chiefs say they have the capacity to fly at least 500 people per day out of the Wadi Saeedna airfield, north of Khartoum.

Mr Cleverly warned that the resumption of fighting could jeopardise the evacuation efforts.

“We cannot predict exactly what will happen when that ceasefire ends, but what we do know is it will be much, much harder, potentially impossible,” he told Sky News.

“So, what we’re saying to British nationals is if you’re hesitant, if you’re weighing up your options, our strong, strong advice is to go through Wadi Saeedna whilst the ceasefire is up and running.

“There are planes, there is capacity, we will lift you out. I’m not able to make those same assurances once a ceasefire has ended.”

UK passport holders have been told to make their own way to the airfield and are not being provided with a military escort.

Downing Street rejected calls from people, including Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Alicia Keans, to widen the eligibility for evacuation beyond British passport holders and their immediate family.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There is an element of discretion for people on the ground as you might expect, given the circumstances and the challenging situation people will be facing.

“We recognise these are very challenging circumstances and, as we have done on previous occasions, we obviously empower people on the ground to make decisions.”

British ambassador to Sudan Giles Lever had been speaking to the warring parties — the Sudanese military and the RSF — to try to get a ceasefire extension.

The diplomat, who was not in Sudan when the fighting broke out, was being relocated from London to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia as he worked on efforts to end the fighting.

Africa minister Andrew Mitchell warned that an end to the ceasefire could result in a humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan.

“It is essential that a ceasefire is maintained and that a political process is secured,” he told the foreign affairs think tank Chatham House.

“If not, the humanitarian consequences will be incalculable.”