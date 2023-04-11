UK weather: Heavy rain and strong winds hit the country

Strong winds including gusts of up to almost 100kph along exposed southern coasts have been recorded in the UK, as the nation prepares to face unsettled weather in the coming days, the Met Office has said.

The forecast comes as heavy rain arrived across Northern Ireland, Wales and south-west England.

There is also an “increasing risk of snow over the higher ground for parts of the UK, especially in the north”, due to a blast of cold air heading across the country on Wednesday morning, the forecaster added.

Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain have been issued, as “persistent rain” that is “heavy at times” is expected to extend north-eastward across Northern Ireland and south-west Scotland on Tuesday.

People have been warned to expect some “difficult travel conditions”.

A yellow weather warning for wind covering Northern Ireland along with London and south-east England, south-west England and Wales is also in place for Wednesday.

“West or north-west winds are expected to increase during Wednesday morning, then remain strong for much of the day,” it states.

“Gusts of 40-50mph [64-80kph] are expected widely within the warning area, but some coastal areas, especially in parts of south and west Wales and Cornwall, could see gusts above 60-70mph [96-112kph] during Wednesday morning.

“Outbreaks of heavy rain or showers will accompany the strong winds.”

The strong winds, low temperatures and heavy rain or showers being felt in many places is down to an Atlantic low-pressure system that is slowly moving eastward across the UK.

“A low-pressure system will bring a period of wet and windy weather today and tomorrow,” Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said.

“Thick cloud and heavy rain will continue to push in from the west, bringing 50 to 60mph [80-96kph] winds along western coasts. Snow is likely to fall over parts of upland Scotland overnight.

“Some disruption due to strong winds is likely on Wednesday, especially in southern and western areas, as well as the potential for heavy rainfall and even some snow, though the latter probably confined to high ground in the north.

“It will be another cool day with temperatures of 7°C to 10°C in the west, with 11°C to 13°C possible in the south-east. However, it will feel colder in the strong winds.”

The grip of the unsettled conditions is set to last for the rest of the week, with sunshine and heavy showers for many on Thursday and persistent rain in the south on Friday.

It is then set to become drier and brighter into the weekend, while temperatures may start to rise next week.