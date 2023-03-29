UK's security and transparency goals for AI set out

The UK government has set out how the country will adapt to the fast-moving developments of artificial intelligence in a strategy based on five principles including safety, transparency and fairness.

New proposals on how AI is regulated, coupled with additional funding announced in the recent Budget, “help create the right environment for artificial intelligence to flourish safely in the UK,” the government said.

But rather than laying the groundwork for a new set of regulations, the Tory government is calling on regulators to apply existing rules and inform firms about their obligations touched on in a new White Paper.

Read more AI may affect 300 million jobs but will boost global economy and labour productivity

Released on Wednesday by the new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, the document said that the deliverance of economic growth, better jobs and new discoveries were at the heart of the government's vision.

The office, overseen by Michelle Donelan, was among four new or redesigned government departments set up by the Prime Minister in his February reshuffle.

Ms Donelan said AI had the potential to “make Britain a smarter, healthier and happier place to live and work”.

“Artificial intelligence is no longer the stuff of science fiction, and the pace of AI development is staggering, so we need to have rules to make sure it is developed safely,” the Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary said.

“Our new approach is based on strong principles so that people can trust businesses to unleash this technology of tomorrow.”

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan says AI has the potential to 'make Britain a smarter, healthier and happier place to live and work'. PA

Ms Donelan wrote on Twitter that the revised approach would help businesses to “innovate, grow and create jobs” and “keep people safe and build public trust”.

The use of AI in people’s everyday lives has in recent years increased massively.

The UK’s AI industry employs over 50,000 people and contributed £3.7 billion to the economy in 2022. Britain is home to twice as many companies providing AI products and services than any other European nation.

Last October, an AI robot called Ai-Da became the first to give evidence to members of the House of Lords.

With the aim of striking a balance between regulation and innovation, Rishi Sunak’s government plans to use existing regulators in different sectors rather than giving responsibility for AI to a new single regulator.

The regulators should consider five key principle areas to guide the use of AI in their industries, the White Paper says. These are:

· Safety, security and robustness in the way applications function

· Firms developing and using AI should be transparent in how it is used

· AI use should be fair and not discriminate against individuals or create unfair commercial outcomes

· Measures are needed to ensure there is appropriate accountability and governance of the way in which AI is being used

· Consumers must have clear routes to dispute harmful outcomes or decisions generated by AI.

But critics have pointed out that with new laws set to take a year or more to come into effect, risks will go unchecked while the use of such tools rapidly expands.

Regulators have a year to issue guidance to organisations, the document said, with legislation to be introduced “when parliamentary time allows” to ensure they are applying the principles consistently.

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell responded with scepticism.

“This regulation will take months, if not years, to come into effect, meanwhile ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, and many others are making AI a regular part of our everyday lives,” said the Labour MP.

“The government risks reinforcing gaps in our existing regulatory system, and making the system hugely complex for businesses and citizens to navigate. At the same time as they’re weakening those foundations through their upcoming Data Bill.”

In his Spring Budget, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt promised to invest close to £1 billion to create a new supercomputer and establish a new AI Research Resource to help UK developers compete on the global market.

Those involved with AI are invited to provide feedback on the government’s plans through a consultation by June 21.