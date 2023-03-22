UK PM personal tax return shows payments of more than £1m in three years

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revealed that he paid more than £1 million ($1.22 million) in tax in the three financial years to April 2022 and earned more than £330,000 last year.

His ministerial salary plus interest and dividends from savings and investments were detailed in his personal tax filings, which were published on Wednesday.

A further £1.6 million was received from a US-based investment fund during the period. A document, compiled by financial services firm Evelyn Partners and titled “Personal Tax Returns”, was published by the government.

Mr Sunak first pledged to publish his tax return during his failed leadership campaign against Liz Truss in the summer of 2022. Having taken office in October after she resigned, he said that he would stick by that promise.

The Prime Minister and his wife Akshata Murthy are the richest ever occupants of Number 10 Downing Street.

In May last year, Mr Sunak became the first politician to feature on The Sunday Times UK Rich List since it began in 1989, with the couple ranked at number 222 with a reported net worth of £730 million.

Ms Murthy is the daughter one of the founders of Indian IT company Infosys and owns about 0.9 per cent of the company, entitling her to a dividend payment worth £11.6 million last year.