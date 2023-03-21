Man set alight as he walked home from Birmingham mosque

A man walking home from a mosque in Birmingham was set on fire and video of the attack was posted on social media, West Midlands Police have said.

Police said the man suffered facial burns and needed hospital treatment.

Officers were studying the video footage, believed to show Monday night's attack, which was circulated on social media.

“It's believed the man, who was walking home from Dudley Road Mosque, was approached by a man,” the force said in a statement.

“He spoke to him briefly before spraying him with an unknown substance and then his jacket was set alight, causing burns to his face.

“He was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening.”

The attack happened at about 7pm on Monday in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Extra officers have been drafted in to speak to the community and to provide a visible security and reassurance.

Officers are aware of a video posted on social media “showing a man being set alight, and we're examining it as part of our investigations”, the force said.

Superintendent James Spencer said: “Our officers have been working through the night to establish what happened and who is responsible.

“We're examining CCTV and speaking to witnesses and are determined to find out who is responsible.

“I've been speaking to people this morning, and so I know just how concerned they are and that people are after answers.

“We are determined to find the person responsible and get those answers as soon as possible, and I'd urge the community to work with us and to avoid any speculation at this stage.”