London Mayor Sadiq Khan switches on capital's first ever Ramadan lights

London's first ever celebratory Ramadan lights were switched on by Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday evening.

The installation is the first in Europe on this scale and contains 30,000 sustainable lights that will illuminate Piccadilly Circus for the month of Ramadan.

Muslims, including Mr Khan, will this year fast in the daylight hours from March 23 to April 21.

The initiative was driven by non-profit organisation Ramadan Lights UK, which rallied to set up the display through public donations.

“As a child, a trip into central London to see the festive lights was an annual treat,” founder of Ramadan Lights UK Aisha Desai said.

“My sister and I would lie in the back of the car looking at the lights through the sunroof. It was magical.

Ramadan lights illuminate London street — video

“As a proud Muslim, I wanted to bring some of that magic to my community … And three years ago, that journey began with Ramadan Lights.

“And our generous donors have helped us go from strength to strength.”

The lights read “Happy Ramadan”, with glittering moons and stars accompanying the festive message.

The curated concept depicts the phases of the moon throughout Ramadan.