UK Network Rail workers to stop strike action after pay offer

All industrial action by Network Rail employees who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union has been suspended after they received a new pay offer.

“The RMT national executive committee has taken the decision to suspend all industrial action on Network Rail following receipt of a new offer from the employer," the union said on Tuesday.

“Further updates will be given on all aspects of the national rail dispute in the coming days.”

Members of the RMT have been taking part in strikes for months in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

In February, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union would take “sustained and targeted industrial action over the next few months” as employers are “not being given a fresh mandate by the government” to offer a new deal.

Union members working at Network Rail were due to strike next on March 16.

Rail strikes return in Britain - in pictures