New UK migration laws could leave refugees in limbo, activists say

Plans to make asylum claims from those who travel to the UK on small boats inadmissible will leave thousands “permanently in limbo”, refugee campaigners have told the government.

The proposed legislation, details of which are set to be announced this week, could effectively “shatter” UK commitments under the UN refugee convention, the Refugee Council said.

Based on data from those who crossed the Channel last year, two thirds would be granted asylum, leading the charity to warn that the plans are “unworkable” and “costly”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday vowed to put an end to “immoral” illegal migration.

The legislation is set to place a duty on the home secretary to deport to Rwanda or a “safe third country”, as soon as is "reasonably practicable”, anyone who arrives on a small boat.

Arrivals will be prevented from claiming asylum while in the UK, with plans also to ban them from returning when removed.

Trade unions joined forces on Sunday to condemn the rise in far-right organised violence and intimidation against refugees, claiming the government was “complicit in these attacks”.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said the plans “shatter the UK’s long-standing commitment under the UN Convention to give people a fair hearing, regardless of the path they have taken to reach our shores”.

“They will simply add more cost and chaos to the system," Mr Solomon said.

“The majority of the men, women and children who cross the Channel do so because they are desperate to escape war, conflict and persecution.

“The government’s flawed legislation will not stop the boats but result in tens of thousands locked up in detention at huge cost, permanently in limbo and being treated as criminals simply for seeking refuge."

“It’s unworkable, costly and won’t stop the boats. It is not a crime to seek safety. No parent sends a child on a desperately dangerous journey without good reason.

“We need a sensible and humane plan that focuses on compassion and competence, creating safe and orderly routes for refugees to reach the UK."

They would include "refugee visas, a fair asylum system with timely decision making, and a workable agreement with our European partners to share responsibility for all those who want sanctuary in the region".