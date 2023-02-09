UK planning aid but not a visa scheme for Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors

The UK government has no plans to introduce an immigration scheme to enable earthquake survivors in Syria and Turkey to join relatives in Britain, the Prime Minister’s spokesman has said.

Tens of thousands have been left homeless by the natural disaster, while rescuers continue to assess the full scale of the damage.

The death toll on Thursday passed 17,000 as emergency responders continued to search for survivors.

Some of those affected by the quake in south-eastern Turkey are refugees who had fled the Syrian Civil War.

Read more French court jails members of Channel migrant-smuggling gang

Communities in regions of Syria hit by the huge earthquake and its aftershocks had already been living in dire conditions following more than a decade of violence.

The UK has announced millions of pounds of aid for the victims. A plane carrying 77 British search and rescue experts, four sniffer dogs and specialist equipment including seismic listening devices and concrete cutting tools arrived in Gaziantep on Wednesday evening, adding to the international response.

Rishi Sunak on Thursday said the government will match £5 million ($6.03 million) in funds raised through the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal to help the rescue and relief effort.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman suggested there would be no new visa scheme introduced in response to the disaster.

A team of more than 70 British search and rescue specialists arrive in Turkey. Photo: FCDO

Asked if the government was worried the crisis could drive up numbers of people illegally crossing the Channel in small boats from France to Britain, the spokesman suggested the topic had not been discussed.

Speaking to reporters at a briefing on Thursday, he pointed to existing safe and legal routes that allow people to immigrate to the UK if they have family members in the country.

He said thousands of people had in recent years come to the UK under schemes for Ukrainians fleeing war and Afghans fleeing Taliban rule.

“We have allowed thousands of other people seeking asylum into the UK,” he added.

But he stopped short of suggesting a similar programme would be rolled out for Syrians and Turks.

The UK government has in the past been criticised for the lack of safe and legal routes on offer to people from Syria. Campaigners argue the gap pushes desperate Syrians into the hands of people smugglers who charge massive rates for risky journeys to the UK.

Last year saw the record for illegal Channel migration smashed in the UK. More than 45,000 arrivals were recorded — more than 60 per cent higher than the previous 12 months.

Four in 10 who entered the UK illegally via the Channel came from five countries — Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Eritrea and Sudan.

Home Office figures from 2021 show Syrians were among the top 10 nationalities of people who arrived in small boats. Nine in 10 (88 per cent) were granted refugee status after making the perilous voyage.

Asked if the UK had plans to increase the amount of aid offered to earthquake victims, his spokesman said: “I am not aware of that.” He added that the government would be open to allocating more money to the fund it if deemed it was necessary.

The UK is sending essentials such as blankets and tents to help survivors cope in freezing temperatures.

The package will meet the needs of up to 15,000 people, the Foreign Office said.

A team of medics with surgical capabilities and equipment to provide vital emergency treatment is also being sent to the disaster zone.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said officials were working closely with Ankara to deliver aid.

“The UK is sending life saving kit to Turkey and Syria,” he said. “This will include vital medical expertise and hygiene kits and also tents and blankets to help people keep warm and sheltered in the terrible freezing conditions they are having to endure on top of the devastation of the earthquakes.

“Our priority is to ensure life saving assistance is given to those most in need, co-ordinated with the Turkish government, UN and international partners.”

The government on Thursday announced additional support for people affected by the earthquake in northwest Syria.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the UK's Middle East minister, said the latest package of £800,000 would go to The White Helmets "to assist essential front line search and rescue operations".

The UK 🇬🇧 is releasing an additional £800k for The White Helmets to assist essential front line search & rescue operations in northwest Syria following the devastating earthquake. I spoke to Mr Raed al-Saleh & Mr Farouq Habib of @SyriaCivilDef to thank them for their vital work. pic.twitter.com/zsBIFlRAg1 — Lord (Tariq)Ahmad of Wimbledon (@tariqahmadbt) February 7, 2023

Over 2,500 White Helmets volunteers are involved in the response across some 40 communities in northwest Syria.

Lord Ahmad said the "are playing a critical and life-saving role in Syria in the most desperate circumstances following the earthquakes."

“The UK is proud of our longstanding partnership with them," he said. "The White Helmets, throughout the conflict, have demonstrated unwavering commitment and dedication. This has included saving over 115,000 lives and providing essential services to more than four million Syrians.

“Our collective priority now is to ensure life-saving assistance is given to those most in need. The White Helmets are best placed to deliver this in northwest Syria.”

The announcement brought Britain's total funding to the White Helmets to £3.8m since the earthquake struck on Monday.

Khaled Khatib, spokesman for the White Helmets, told The National that Syrians in affected areas are dealing with a “catastrophic” situation.

He said many buildings that collapsed when the quake struck were unstable due to the lack of building materials available in recent years. He said it is likely the buildings would have withstood the shocks if they had had secure foundations.

“The situation is very catastrophic, according to our capabilities,” he said. “We need heavy machinery and equipment to save lives. There are promises from partners to provide aid, and we hope that it will arrive as soon as possible.

“The number of buildings that have been demolished is in the hundreds. Many of the simple buildings that were built by the displaced have fallen because they were not built properly, as have the buildings that were damaged by previous bombing, which led to the collapse of the earthquake.”

Rescue efforts following the earthquake in Syria and Turkey — in pictures