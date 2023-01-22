Nadhim Zahawi: Millionaire UK minister who could be brought down by tax scandal

British Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi, who is in hot water over his tax affairs, is a multi-millionaire former businessman who had a meteoric rise to political power.

Arriving in the UK as a child refugee unable to speak English, he has a compelling story that saw him rise to become a successful entrepreneur and politician.

Mr Zahawi was born in Iraq to a Kurdish family and arrived in England as a nine-year-old when his parents fled the regime of Saddam Hussein.

He grew up in Sussex and studied chemical engineering at University College London.

In 2000, Mr Zahawi co-founded the YouGov polling company, staying involved in the running of the successful firm for a decade and becoming very wealthy in the process.

But his financial affairs have been in the spotlight amid claims he avoided tax, using an offshore company registered in Gibraltar to hold shares in YouGov. He denies the allegations.

He recently admitted that he paid what HM Revenue and Customs said “was due” after the tax authority “disagreed about the exact allocation” of founder shares in the firm held by his father.

The tax repayment was reportedly part of a seven-figure sum.

Nadhim Zahawi - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi is a candidate to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister. PA

Mr Zahawi’s political survival is “difficult” after he admitted paying the settlement to HM Revenue and Customs.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Mr Zahawi’s error was “careless” and not deliberate.

The embattled Tory chairman released a statement on Saturday to “address some of the confusion about my finances”.

But that raised further questions, including whether Mr Zahawi negotiated the dispute while he was serving as chancellor of the exchequer.

He did not disclose the size of the settlement — reported to be £4.8 million ($5.6m) including a 30 per cent penalty — or confirm whether he paid a fine.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is now facing questions over how much he knew about Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs when he appointed him as minister without portfolio in the Cabinet Office and Conservative Party chairman.

The Sun on Sunday reported that Mr Zahawi had been due to receive a knighthood in the new year’s honours list but was later blocked because of concerns over his tax situation.

Mr Zahawi is believed to be one of the richest politicians in the House of Commons.

He entered Parliament in 2010 as the Tory MP for Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire.

He spent nearly eight years on the backbenches, gaining media attention in 2013 for claiming expenses for heating stables for his horses.

Getting his first junior minister role in the Department for Education under Theresa May in 2018, Mr Zahawi soon rose up the ranks to become Education Secretary.

But it was when he was promoted to help lead the government’s Covid-19 vaccine programme in 2020 that he rose to prominence.

Mr Zahawi was appointed chancellor by Boris Johnson last summer, hours after Mr Sunak’s dramatic resignation, and the day before the scandal-plagued prime minister was forced to quit.

Questions are swirling as to whether Mr Zahawi negotiated the dispute with HMRC during his two-month stint in the job, when he was in charge of the country’s taxation system.

He made a doomed attempt to replace Mr Johnson in the Tory leadership race.

When Liz Truss emerged victorious, she appointed Mr Zahawi Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

After her premiership imploded, he initially announced he would be backing Mr Johnson to return as prime minister, before switching allegiance to Mr Sunak on the same day, after the former leader said he would not be entering the contest.