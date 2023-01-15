Man charged under terrorism laws over Heathrow uranium package

Police have arrested a man under terrorism laws after traces of uranium were found in a package at Heathrow Airport.

The radioactive material was found by Border Force officers with a shipment of scrap metal on December 29 which, according to The Sun newspaper, had originated in Pakistan and was bound for Iranians in the UK.

The man in his 60s was detained by police in Cheshire on Saturday under section nine of the Terrorism Act. He has been bailed until April.

“I want to be clear that despite making this arrest, and based on what we currently know, this incident still does not appear to be linked to any direct threat to the public," said Commander Richard Smith, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“However, detectives are continuing with their inquiries to ensure this is definitely the case.”

Officers said they did not find any other dangerous material at the address in Cheshire but the offence of which the man is accused relates to making or possession of radioactive material.

A representative from the Met police said the uranium was found during “routine screening” at Heathrow.

“The discovery of what was a very small amount of uranium within a package at Heathrow Airport is clearly of concern, but it shows the effectiveness of the procedures and checks in place with our partners to detect this type of material," Mr Smith said.

“Our priority since launching our investigation has been to ensure that there is no linked direct threat to the public.

"To this end, we are following every possible line of inquiry available to us, which has led us to making this arrest over the weekend.”

Col Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a chemical and biological weapons expert and former head of the UK’s nuclear defence regiment, told BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday that people should be reassured that it was found.

“It’s very clear that the comprehensive surveillance network that we have in place in this country, run by the security services, the police and others, has actually worked and picked up potentially a very dangerous containment that could provide a threat," Col de Bretton-Gordon said.

“In this country, I think people should be pretty reassured that we’re not going to see dirty bombs from this type of material.”

“If it is for nefarious reasons, for bad reasons, to create mayhem by Iranians or some sort of Russian proxy, then that is an area of concern.

“But I think the key thing is that there are people looking out for this and this should not worry the public unduly.”