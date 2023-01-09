First UK rocket blasts into history with Cornwall take-off

The first rocket launch from UK soil took off from Cornwall Airport near Newquay on Monday night, marking the start of Britain’s journey into commercial exploration of space.

The mission has used a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft called Cosmic Girl and Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket.

Flown by RAF fighter pilot Matthew Stannard, the 747 took off horizontally from the Spaceport Cornwall complex while carrying the rocket.

As the Start Me Up mission, named in tribute to the Rolling Stones’ 1981 hit, lifted off from the runway at Cornwall Airport Newquay, hundreds of people cheered and the song was blasted out of loudspeakers.

About an hour into the flight at more than 10km over the Atlantic Ocean to the south of Ireland, it will send out LauncherOne, a 21-metre rocket that will accelerate to 12,800kph and soar to 183km where, in the early hours of Tuesday, it will push the seven satellites into orbit.

Nine shoebox-sized satellites are on board, which are designed to perform a range of tasks, from maritime research and detecting illegal fishing and piracy, to national security and climate change observation.

Among them will be Oman’s first satellite Aman, a CubeSat that will be used for Earth environmental surveillance.

The plane will then return to the Spaceport Cornwall while the satellites become the first to be launched into space from Europe.

Spaceport Cornwall prepares for launch - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket, attached to the wing of Cosmic Girl, a Boeing 747, is prepared for the UK's first space launch from Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay on Monday. Reuters

In the past, satellites produced in the UK have had to be sent to foreign spaceports to make their journey into space.

The launch is the culmination of an eight-year programme that has been driven by Spaceport Cornwall and the government to give Britain a sovereign space capability and allow it to become a player in the international race to harness the potential of the cosmos for life on Earth.

The programme has attracted international customers from the Middle East to Europe and the US, and could lead to further engagement, particularly with the UAE’s space programme.

LauncherOne is intended to herald the start of a new development for the UK’s space ambitions to send scores of satellites into low-Earth orbit every year.

First satellite to be launched from Spaceport Cornwall in UK - video

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Twitter: "Incredible work has gone into the UK’s first ever launch of an orbital satellite tonight. Good luck to the entire team."

Incredible work has gone into the UK’s first ever launch of an orbital satellite tonight.



Good luck to the entire team 🛰️ https://t.co/Gq4P6mVc1d — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 9, 2023

The opening of Spaceport Cornwall has come at a critical time after the closure of Kazakhstan following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prompted sanctions and security concerns.

“We knew this was not going to be a piece of cake when we took up on the opportunity,” said Dan Hart, chief executive of Virgin Orbit.

“We worked very closely with the UK Space Agency, the Civil Aviation Authority and Spaceport Cornwall, as well as the international airspace community.

“I think we have learnt a lot doing that. I think, like any first, the first time you do it is difficult, the second time you already know and can anticipate.

“The short answer is we are excited to be here, and we’re excited about the future and coming back as soon as later this year to launch again.”