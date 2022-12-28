Met Office: 2022 to be UK's hottest year on record

After record summer temperatures and despite a bitterly cold snap in December the year 2022 will go into the history books as Britain’s warmest year on record, the Met Office has announced.

With just three days left in the year, the average temperature is on track to beat the previous all-time high of 9.88C set in 2014, provisional data shows. Two records were set at a peak above 40C and low just higher than -17C but it was the overall heat that exceeded historic records.

The exact figure will be confirmed in the new year.

The update from meteorologists will not come as a surprise to Britons who in the summer endured sweltering heatwaves that saw records smashed.

The mercury on July 19 rocketed pat 40C for the first time ever, reaching 40.3C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire. The months-long sunshine resulted in the UK experiencing its fourth warmest summer on record.

Dr Mark McCarthy, head of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre, said 11 out of the past 12 months have seen higher-than-average temperatures.

“2022 is going to be the warmest year on record for the UK,” he said.

Second heatwave of summer 2022 - in pictures

Expand Autoplay A woman shelters from the sun on Tower Bridge, in London. AP

“While many will remember the summer’s extreme heat, what has been noteworthy this year has been the relatively consistent heat through the year, with every month except December being warmer than average.

“The warm year is in line with the genuine impacts we expect as a result of human-induced climate change.

“Although it doesn’t mean every year will be the warmest on record, climate change continues to increase the chances of increasingly warm years over the coming decades.”

The ten warmest years on record have all occurred since 2003, the Met Office said.

The hot spell in July saw the Met Office issue its first ever red warning for extreme heat.

Wales also recorded a new daily maximum temperature record of 37.1C, while Scotland saw a new record of 34.8C.

A drought was in August declared in much of London and across vast swathes of England and hosepipe bans were implemented.

A drought is defined as a prolonged shortage of water whether in the atmosphere, on the surface or in the ground.

The extreme measures were brought in after the UK endured the driest first six months of the year since 1976.

In recent weeks the UK has endured a cold snap.

The first two weeks of December had the lowest temperatures on record since 2010, dropping as low as –17.3C at Braemar on December 13 as cool northerly air influenced the UK weather. Up to 27 December, average mean temperature for the UK is just 2.4C, which is 1.8C below the average for the month.

Drought in the UK - in pictures