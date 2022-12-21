Luxurious London addresses dominate UK's most expensive streets

Roads in luxurious enclaves of central London dominate a list of the most expensive places in Britain to buy a home.

Select areas near Hyde Park, such as Notting Hill and Knightsbridge, are home to the most expensive streets.

Phillimore Gardens, in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, was identified as the most expensive, with the average house price of £23.8 million ($29 million), Halifax mortgages said.

The road, which is just off Kensington High Street, has properties that overlook Holland Park and is a few minutes west of Hyde Park.

Grosvenor Square in Mayfair, a short walk east of Hyde Park, was in second place with an average house price of £23.5 million.

Illchester Place, also near Holland Park, was third, with homes there costing £17.7 million on average.

“For almost all of us, these homes and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of,” said Halifax mortgages director Kim Kinnaird.

Grosvenor Square in Mayfair. PA

“London roads occupy the top 10 streets in the UK, and buying a home on London’s Phillimore Gardens could set you back a staggering £24 million on average.

“That said, the price of a prestigious address can differ hugely across the UK.

“Living on the most expensive street in the north-east or east midlands will cost something closer to £1.5 million.”

The most expensive streets in Britain

The only street outside London in the top 20 is Titlarks Hill in Ascot, Berkshire, where buyers can expect to pay £12,318,000 on average.

Outside London, the most expensive properties are a lot cheaper.

In Wales, the most expensive street was Benar Headland in Pwllheli, with an average price of £1,730,000. In capital Cardiff, the most expensive street is Westbourne Crescent (£1,003,000), Halifax said.

For Scotland, the top 10 most expensive streets were all in capital Edinburgh.

Ann Street in the centre of the capital took the top spot, the Bank of Scotland said in a separate report.

A property on the street, which is well-known for its aesthetics and Georgian architecture, costs an average £1,685,000.

Wester Coates Avenue, with houses costing about £1,615,000, was second, and third was Regent Terrace, near Calton Hill, where properties average more than £1.5 million.

Across the English regions