Minute's silence held for dead in Jersey explosion

Islanders in Jersey have held a minute’s silence for those affected by the fatal explosion in St Helier, as residents started returning to their homes.

Five people are known to have died and four remain missing after a suspected gas explosion ripped through a residential block on Saturday.

Flags have been lowered on official buildings around the island until sunset on December 23.

Traffic was stopped in both directions as police chief Robin Smith and chief minister Kristina Moore joined the silence held outside the States of Jersey police headquarters.

Uniformed officers, members of the search and rescue team, and key workers bowed their heads.

The force fears those missing are likely to be recovered from the wreckage of the three-storey Haut du Mont residential block, which was destroyed in the blast.

A damaged property near the explosion site in St Helier, Jersey. PA

Commercial buildings close to the blast site and Mount Bingham hill reopened on Monday, but a police cordon remains in place on Pier Road and South Hill.

Residents on North Quay Parade, near the scene of the explosion, started returning to their homes.

Several buildings, including the homes of Andy Rawlinson, 54, and Steve McCherry, 60, were damaged by the blast, with windows smashed and debris strewn across their doorsteps.

Police officers observe a minute of silence outside the States of Jersey Police headquarters. Getty Images

Mr McCherry said the impact had thrown him from his bed.

Mr Rawlinson said he had been awoken by an “almighty bang” at 4am and now felt “traumatised” about returning home.

“It’s scary, it’s traumatic as well,” he said. “It’s horrible being a few hundred yards away from where people are dying and there’s not a thing you can do.

“People have lost their lives so close to Christmas, it’s so, so sad. I’ve never seen anything like that here. It’s devastating.”