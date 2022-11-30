Buckingham Palace aide resigns after guest's racism complaint

A Buckingham Palace aide has resigned after asking a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse where she "really came from".

The person, whose identity has not been confirmed, apologised for making the "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments" to Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space.

The Palace said it took the incident, which occurred at Queen Consort Camilla’s reception on violence against women on Tuesday, "extremely seriously" and had investigated immediately.

The incident threatens to overshadow Prince William's trip to the US, which has been billed as his "Super Bowl" moment.

Royal commentators warned that was already at risk of being upstaged by a prestigious award for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are due to receive an award next week for standing up to alleged racism they suffered from members of the Royal Family.

The then Prince of Wales sharing a joke with Ngozi Fulani at the launch of a £3 million Prince's Trust scheme in 1997. PA

Ms Fulani, who founded Sistah Space in 2015 to provide specialist support for African and Caribbean heritage women affected by abuse, described the conversation on Twitter, calling it a "violation", and saying the experience will "never leave me".

In a tweet she said the household member challenged her when she said her charity was based in Hackney, replying: "No, what part of Africa are YOU from?"

The conversation

Staff member: Where are you from?

Ngozi Fulani: Sistah Space.

Staff member: No, where do you come from?

Ngozi Fulani: We're based in Hackney.

Staff member: No, what part of Africa are you from?

Ngozi Fulani: I don't know, they didn't leave any records.

Staff member: Well, you must know you're from. I spent time in France/ Where are you from?

Ngozi Fulani: Here, the UK.

Staff member: No, but what nationality are you?

Ngozi Fulani: I was born here and am British.

Staff member: No, but where do you really come from? Where do you people come from?

Ngozi Fulani: 'My people?' Lady, what is this?

Staff member: Oh, I can see I'm going to have a challenge getting you to say where you're from. When did you first come here?

Ngozi Fulani: Lady! I am a British national. My parents came here in the 50s.

Staff member: Oh, I knew we'd get there in the end. You're Caribbean.

Ngozi Fulani: No lady, I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent and British nationality.

Staff member: Oh, so you're from...

Responding to messages of support, Ms Fulani wrote: "Standing there in a room packed with people while this violation was taking place was so strange, especially as the event was about violence against women.

"That feeling of not knowing what to do will NEVER leave me. Almost alone in a room full of advocates."

She said it was a "struggle to stay in a space where you were violated".

She outlined her distress at not being able to report the incident, saying she felt she could not tell Camilla.

"There was nobody to report it to. I could'nt (sic) report it to the Queen Consort, plus it was such a shock to me and the other 2 women, that we were stunned to temporary silence," she wrote.

"I just stood at the edge of the room, smiled & engaged briefly with who spoke to me until I could leave."

The Palace said in a statement: "In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.

"All members of the household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

The event, which focused on sexual violence in conflict, was attended by Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, Queen Rania of Jordan, The Crown Princess of Denmark and the Countess of Wessex. Guests of honour included Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of the Ukraine.

It comes on the day Prince William will travel to the US for his “Super Bowl” moment.

The future British king will be joined by his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, to attend an awards ceremony for the environmental accolade the Earthshot Prize on Friday.

It will be the first time the couple have visited the US since the Sussexes made the country their permanent home in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to receive the Ripple of Hope from Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy, at a ceremony in New York on December 6.

Ms Kennedy previously described the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey — in which Ms Markle spoke out about the alleged racism she experienced from the royal family — as "a heroic stand".

Among other revelations, she said there was concern within the royal family about her baby’s skin tone.

There were several “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born”, said the Duchess.

A source close to Prince William said Earthshot was the couple’s "number one focus" from which they will not be distracted.

But some experts have claimed the trip is less about "saving the Earth and more about saving the royal family"

“To be honest, we’ve seen Charles as king and his first months in that position trying to feel his way, find his way towards being a more relevant, more modern monarch," added Boston University professor Arianne Chernock, an expert in modern British history.

"And I think we see something similar happening with William and Kate."