UK withdraws peacekeeping troops from Mali mission

Britain is withdrawing its peacekeepers from Mali, Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said on Monday.

Mr Heappey said the West African country’s growing reliance on Russian mercenaries was undermining stability.

He said the UK's 300-troop force that has been stationed in Mali since 2020 as part of a UN peacekeeping mission will leave earlier than planned. He did not give a time.

“Responsibility for all of this sits in Bamako,” Mali’s capital, Mr Heappey told the House of Commons.

“Two coups in three years have undermined international efforts to advance peace.”

Tensions have grown between Mali, its African neighbours and the West after the government allowed Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group to be posted on its territory.

Mr Heappey called Wagner’s troops “a bunch of murderous, human rights-abusing thugs".

“The Wagner Group is linked to mass human rights abuses and the Malian government’s partnership with the Wagner Group is counter-productive to lasting stability and security in their region,” he said.

France announced this year that it was withdrawing its own, much larger force from Mali after relations deteriorated with a junta that seized power in 2020.

France, the former colonial power in Mali, led a nine-year mission and had at its peak 5,500 troops in the country to battle militants.

Mali has been in turmoil since a 2012 uprising when mutinous soldiers overthrew the president.

The power vacuum that resulted ultimately led to an insurgency and a French-led war that removed the militants from power in 2013.

Insurgents remain active in Mali and extremist groups affiliated with Al Qaeda and ISIS have moved from the arid north to more populated central Mali since 2015, stoking violence between ethnic groups in the region.

Mr Heappey said Britain remained committed to Mali and the wider Sahel region, and he would meet colleagues from across Europe and West Africa in Ghana next week “to co-ordinate our renewed response to instability in the Sahel".