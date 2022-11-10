John Lewis Christmas 2022: what is the song in the new advert?

John Lewis has released its latest annual Christmas advertisement that features a cover of a familiar 1990s pop-punk anthem.

This year's advertisement stars a middle-aged man painfully learning to master the skateboard as he awaits the arrival of a young teenager his family is taking into foster care.

Entitled The Beginner, the advertisement is set to a cover of Blink 182’s All the Small Things by US artist Mike Geier.

California rock group Blink 182 were one of the biggest bands of the late 1990s and early noughties, and were known for their energetic guitar-driven songs and humorous lyrics.

The John Lewis advertisements are a highly anticipated staple of the festive season in Britain, and have become synonymous with the imaginative use of music.

In 2013, Lily Allen’s cover of Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know accompanied an animated tale of friendship between a bear and a hare until the bear departs to hibernate when snow starts to fall.

The 2014 Norwegian artist Aurora provided the soundtrack with a cover of Half The World Away by Manchester band Oasis. The tear-jerker advertisement shows a young girl who spots a lonely old man on the moon and decides to send him a telescope to give him a connection to Earth.

In 2021, space traveller Skye crash lands near the home of 14-year-old Nathan, who introduces her to the traditions of eating mince pies, decorating the tree and, to her slight confusion, wearing novelty jumpers.

The soundtrack was provided by 20-year-old London singer and songwriter Lola Young, who performs a cover of Together In Electric Dreams, originally released by Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder in 1984.