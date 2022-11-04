Dystopian UK: 'Star Wars' fan Rishi Sunak has lessons to learn from his favourite films

The UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is a self-professed Star Wars geek whose obsession for the science fiction series is only surpassed by his love for Coca-Cola.

Mr Sunak is known for have a sizable collection of lightsabres and once described the film series as one of his main interests, in his Stanford MBA alumnus profile.

But his interest in the sci-fi saga is not purely academic, and Mr Sunak is said to find inspiration in the films both personally and politically.

One MP said, presumably with some hyperbole, that much of Mr Sunak’s political philosophy comes from the tensions over trade and identity in Star Wars.

Here are a few lessons the prime minister should take note of:

1. Incompetence leads to secession and strife

The main lesson of the prequel films, which lead to the rise of the Empire, is that political dysfunction sows the seeds of democratic decay.

The Phantom Menace portrays a Galactic Republic in turmoil, with the situation reaching a breaking point in Attack of the Clones, where war breaks out after thousands of star systems secede from the Republic and go it alone.

Back in Britain, Scotland is agitating for a new referendum, while Northern Ireland has failed to form a government following elections earlier in the year, an issue bound up with Brexit and the Northern Ireland protocol.

Quote May the force be with you Star Wars franchise

The dystopian vision outlined in Star Wars could yet spur Mr Sunak, who has taken over the country after a period of chaotic leadership, to show only a stable government can rally back from the brink of chaos.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak with his Coca-Cola 'bomb', which has 'Star Wars' as its theme. Photo: UK Treasury

2. Don’t lead from the background

In A New Hope, the first film in the original trilogy, we don’t see the emperor, who instead relies on semi-competent subordinates who bicker amongst themselves.

In The Empire Strikes Back, Darth Vader is back in charge with an aggressive management style is based on summary execution of subordinates for poor performance.

But he doesn’t get the job done either, and in the third film the emperor has to step forward. At this point, it is too late and the rebel plan to destroy the Empire succeeds.

Having just toppled a prime minister who lurked in the background, Mr Sunak will be keen to lead from the front from the outset to avoid a similar destiny.

3. Trade keeps the peace

The Phantom Menace, which was widely panned upon release, was notorious for opening with a breakdown of the taxation of trade routes in the Star Wars galaxy, a plotline that audiences largely found boring.

Mr Sunak could learn from this: People tend to like the benefits of trade when it is going well, but ongoing disputes over commerce will ultimately test the public's patience.

The new prime minister will be pressed to establish a better relationship with the EU, which should in turn help the post-Brexit political situation in Northern Ireland.

More and better trade deals will be essential to Britain’s future, avoiding trade wars. Quietly improving trade and keeping it out of the headlines would help avoid public backlash.

The other lesson here is that when trade is good it keeps the peace, while trade disputes sow the seeds of much more serious conflicts.

A photo posted on Twitter by Rishi Sunak with the caption "Great night out with the boss - Jedi Master @sajidjavid #TheRiseOfSkywalker". Photo: Rishi Sunak / Twitter

4. Be careful altering the deal

In The Empire Strikes Back, Darth Vader makes a deal with Lando Calrissian who turns over Luke Skywalker and Han Solo in exchange for a promise that his city would be left alone by the Empire.

But Vader takes Leia and Chewbacca prisoner, leading to Lando abandoning their agreement and helping our heroes escape Vader’s clutches.

The obvious lesson is to be careful when you renege on your commitments, something that Boris Johnson should have heeded.

A crucial challenge that Mr Sunak will face is attempting to renegotiate aspects of the UK’s withdrawal agreement with the EU, particularly the Northern Ireland protocol.

There are signs of positive engagement between the two sides, and hopefully an agreeable compromise can be reached.

But Mr Sunak needs to be careful in terms of the UK honouring its promises, or its would-be partners might, like Lando, come to wonder what their deals are worth.