Sunak pledges 'continued solidarity' with Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy

The UK's support for Ukraine will be a strong as ever, new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in their first call.

Mr Sunak said the UK’s support would be as “strong as ever” under his leadership, following his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Calling it a “privilege” to speak to Mr Zelenskyy, who earlier sent him congratulations, Mr Sunak tweeted: “Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK’s continued solidarity and support.

“We will always stand with Ukraine.”

A privilege to speak to the President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa this evening.



Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK's continued solidarity and support.



We will always stand with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ycVr3K0DVS — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 25, 2022

Mr Zelenskyy, in a tweet, called it an “excellent conversation”, with the two agreeing to “write a new chapter” in relations between the two countries.

In an excellent conversation with @RishiSunak we agreed to write a new chapter in 🇺🇦-🇬🇧 relations but the story is the same - full support in the face of Russian aggression. I appreciate PM’s first call to Ukraine. And always grateful for the support of the 🇬🇧 people. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 25, 2022

Speaking outside Number 10 on Tuesday, Mr Sunak referred to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine twice, saying: “Putin’s war in Ukraine has destabilised energy markets and supply chains the world over.”

Downing Street said the pair spoke on Tuesday evening “to underline the United Kingdom’s steadfast support for Ukraine”.

READ MORE India's Narendra Modi leads goodwill messages to incoming UK PM Rishi Sunak

“The prime minister said the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine would be as strong as ever under his premiership, and President Zelenskyy could count on his government to stand in continued solidarity.

“The prime minister also noted the importance of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s work in Ukraine to ensure nuclear safety and provide transparency around any disinformation.

“Both leaders agreed on the need to continue to place pressure on Putin’s barbaric regime through continued economic sanctions.

“President Zelenskyy congratulated the prime minister on his appointment and wished him a happy Diwali. The prime minister thanked him and said he hoped they would see each other in person soon.”

Rishi Sunak through the years - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Rishi Sunak will be Britain’s next prime minister. Here 'The National' looks back through his political career. EPA

In a congratulatory message to Mr Sunak earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said the two countries would work together to tackle the challenge of the war in Ukraine.

Ms Truss was widely criticised after she declined to say whether Mr Macron was a “friend or foe” when asked during the previous Tory leadership contest.

Mr Macron later suggested it was a “problem” if Britain could not call itself a friend of France.

Ms Truss eventually hailed him as a friend when the pair met at the first summit of the European Political Community in Prague.

‘Mistakes were made’: Rishi Sunak delivers first speech as UK prime minister - video

In his message to Mr Sunak, Mr Macron tweeted: “Congratulations to Rishi Sunak, who has become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“Together we will continue working to tackle the challenges of the moment, including the war in Ukraine and its many consequences for Europe and the world.”