Tories split over prospect of Boris Johnson's return as Sunak 'gains support of 100 MPs'

British Conservative Party politicians appear split over the prospect of Boris Johnson's return as a former ally said that his reinstatement as party leader would be a backwards step.

Summer leadership candidate Rishi Sunak has reportedly gained the backing of at least 100 MPs, a threshold that means he can progress to next round of the leadership race to replace Liz Truss, who resigned as prime minister on Thursday.

Mr Johnson arrived at Gatwick Airport on Saturday morning with his family after breaking off a holiday in the Dominican Republic.

Sky News photographed the ex-prime minister and his wife Carrie Johnson in economy seats on an overnight British Airways flight from the Caribbean with their children and said the MP would have heard “one or two boos” as he boarded.

While Mr Johnson has not formally declared he will run, some in the parliamentary party have spoken out against him, including his former deputy prime minister and foreign secretary Dominic Raab.

Appearing on the broadcast round on Saturday morning, Mr Raab said “we cannot go backwards” and pointed out Mr Johnson faces an investigation into his actions during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Raab told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We cannot go backwards. We cannot have another episode of the Groundhog Day, of the soap opera of partygate. We must get the country and the government moving forward.”

Mr Raab backed Mr Sunak, saying he was “very confident” he would stand and had the backing of 100 MPs, enough to be on the ballot for Monday’s vote.

British Conservative MP Rishi Sunak is ahead of Boris Johnson in the race to be the new British prime minister. Reuters.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I think the critical issue here is going to be the economy. Rishi had the right plan in the summer and I think it is the right plan now.”

Mr Raab said he felt Mr Sunak could “bring the party together with a government of all of the talents”.

But Johnson ally and Tory MP Andrew Stephenson told the Today programme he believed Mr Johnson still had support among the party’s membership, some of whom he claimed had wanted the former prime minister on the ballot for the last contest.

“There was a huge amount of support from party members still for Boris and they were quite upset that parliamentarians had got rid of him.”

When asked what had changed, Mr Stephenson said: “Well, clearly what’s changed is some of my colleagues who said they had no faith in him and urged him to resign previously, have now gone on record urging him to put his name forward.”

Mr Johnson has so far won the support of six Cabinet ministers: Ben Wallace, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Simon Clarke, Chris Heaton-Harris, Alok Sharma and Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Former home secretary Priti Patel also said she was backing Mr Johnson in the leadership race because he had a “proven track record”.

But he was lagging behind in nominations, as was Penny Mordaunt, who became the first to confirm her candidacy.

Mr Sunak, who came second to Ms Truss in the last race six weeks ago, has about 84 public declarations, according to a PA news agency tally, ahead of Mr Johnson’s 50, while Ms Mordaunt has 18.

The Leader of the House Ms Mordaunt, who finished third in the last leadership election, said she had been encouraged by the support she had received from MPs and wanted to unite the party.

She also assured Jeremy Hunt he could stay on as Chancellor if she won.

There is speculation among backers of the old Downing Street neighbours that they could strike a deal to stand together, but this would need them both to overcome a lot of rancour.

Tory MPs will vote on Monday, and two candidates will be put forward to the membership unless one pulls out, with a result being announced on Friday.

Candidates have until 2pm on Monday to secure the 100 nominations, limiting the ballot to a maximum of three candidates.

Supporters of Mr Johnson believe that if he can make it to the last two, he will win in the final online ballot of party activists with whom he remains hugely popular.

Some MPs have said they would resign the Tory whip and sit in the Commons as independents if Mr Johnson returns to Downing Street.

Analysts at Berenberg Bank said there were greater market risks from a Johnson government, with the FT reporting the bank told its clients: “Given that a majority of Conservative MPs probably do not want Johnson as their leader, the prospects of mass resignations and a further descent into chaos would loom large.”