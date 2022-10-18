British businesses 'must make online crime a priority'

UK businesses must start making cyber crime a priority and do more – including working closely with the government – to protect themselves and the economy, Nadhim Zahawi has said.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, who is also the leading minister for cyber security, said companies must stop thinking of it as “an issue just for company IT departments” and take it more seriously.

Figures show that 1.6 million people were victims of cyber crime in the UK last year, with tens of thousands of businesses also hit.

Government research shows that only 23 per cent of firms have a cyber security plan.

The National Cyber Security Centre’s suspicious email reporting service has received more than 13.7 million reports since it was launched in April 2020, leading to the removal of more than 95,000 scams.

Last week, the Director of Britain's security and intelligence organisation GCHQ, Sir Jeremy Fleming, also warned of China’s growing use of technology to increase its influence overseas.

Mr Zahawi told businesses that tightening up cyber security would also protect the wider UK economy.

He said it was not possible to “achieve economic growth without economic security in a digital world”.

“We need organisations to do more to boost their cyber defences,” Mr Zahawi said.

“It is clear from the number of businesses that have suffered cyber attacks that this is an area of vulnerability.

“Businesses need to understand that the cyber threat we face is no longer an issue just for company IT departments – it is a board-level problem that must be met with board-level interventions.

“So my message to businesses is clear: work more closely with us on building skills, training and online defences, which will have a positive impact on the successes of your companies and will in turn help us deliver our ambitious plan to increase economic prosperity and put more money in people’s pockets.”

Figures show that 1.6 million people were victims of cyber crime in the UK last year. Getty

A Business Board Toolkit has also been published to give companies more guidance to improve their cyber security, and a 10 Steps to Cyber Security guide to help them identify any measures they can introduce.

The government has developed a National Cyber Strategy to boost the UK’s credentials and security in the digital world, underpinned by £2.6 billion in funding until 2030.

Mr Zahawi will chair a new National Cyber Advisory Board alongside Sharon Barber, the chief security officer for Lloyds Banking Group, meeting other industry leaders regularly to discuss threats and how to counter them.