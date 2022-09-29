Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, death certificate confirms

Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death was old age, her death certificate records.

The document, published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) on Thursday, showed that the late monarch died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Ballater.

The document is signed by the Princess Royal and the cause of death is listed as old age.

Questions had been raised in the media over the speed of how the NRS has handled releasing the document.

Under Scottish law, all deaths must be registered, includes the submission of a death certificate to a registrar, in seven days.

It was released on Thursday, the same day that Windsor Castle was reopened to the public for the first time since her death.

At Windsor, grieving royalists are allowed to see her final resting place.

Scots Guards on the march in the grounds of Windsor Castle, as it reopened to visitors after a period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II came to an end. AFP

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has ruled out a statue honouring the queen in the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square - a spot that is routinely changed for new art.