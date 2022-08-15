Heavy rain and thunderstorms sweep across England, bringing heatwave to an end

Heavy rain has caused flooding in Cornwall and Devon as thunderstorms sweep across south-western and eastern England.

Amber thunderstorm warnings for parts of Cornwall, Devon and Somerset have been issued by the Met Office as there is a chance of homes and businesses flooding as well as power cuts, with fast-flowing or deep water causing danger to life, transport disruptions and communities being cut off by flooded roads.

Yellow weather warnings are also in place for most of the UK on Tuesday and for southern England on Wednesday.

The storms come after weeks of little rain and warm conditions that have caused droughts across parts of the UK, leaving land parched.

The National Drought Group on Friday moved parts of south-western, southern, central and eastern England into official drought status while six water companies have already or are planning to impose hosepipe bans.

Inverness in Scotland was hit by heavy rain on Sunday, with footage and photos shared online showing water leaking through the ceiling of a Vue cinema and flooding a Tesco store.

Heavy showers caused flooding in areas of Cornwall and Devon on Monday afternoon while thunderstorms developed in east coast counties including Essex, Suffolk and Lincolnshire.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said that most places have had a dry day but added: “There have been areas of the country which have predominantly seen the heavy showers today, in the south-west of England.

“We have seen some flooding in parts of Cornwall and Devon” and there has been “very difficult driving conditions, flash flooding, some hail with the thunderstorms and some lightning”, he said.

He added that the flooding is also “causing potential for some power cuts and some potential flash flooding, particularly in towns and more urban areas”.

“There are also thunderstorms in east coast areas in Suffolk, Essex and Lincolnshire,” he said but added that these are not expected to have a significant impact apart from causing some tricky driving conditions.

“There is as well just as much potential for tomorrow to be as impactful as it has been today,” he continued.

Footage shared on social media showed a roundabout near the river in Truro, Cornwall, quickly flooding on Monday afternoon as showers moved in.

Ruan Sims, manager of the HiQ Tyre and Autocare garage on the roundabout, told the PA news agency that the road has flooded in the past but he has never seen the water go that high.

He said the water flooded in as suddenly as the rain started but then fully drained away about 10 minutes later and the sun came out.

“It was quite mad,” he said.

“It didn’t go into the garage but it came right up to the wall.”

Mr Sims said cars were driving through it slowly but he saw that a few had stopped until the water level started to go down again.

Hannah Cloke, an expert in hydrology at the University of Reading, said: “The ground is really dry and when it is so dry, it acts a little bit like concrete and that water can’t get in so it drains straight off.

“There is the damage to homes and businesses these floods can cause, and inconvenience with transport disruptions, but if it is very heavy in one place, it can also be very dangerous.”

On how it could affect cities and towns, she said: “If you get a heavy rain in a city, the drainage system can cope up to a point, but if there is really heavy rain it can overwhelm the system — the rain cannot run away quick enough.”

In rural areas, Ms Cloke said this sort of flooding often hits low points in roads and under bridges and added: “It is very dangerous to drive through floodwater.”

Explaining why this heavy rain will not alleviate drought-hit areas, she said: “It’s a drop in the ocean really. It is not soaking into the soil which is how we really need it. We need it back into the system where it can be stored.

“We really need a long winter of rain to replenish this.”