British man accused of murdering terminally ill wife to go on trial in Cyprus

The trial of a British man charged with the premeditated murder of his terminally ill wife is about to begin in Cyprus.

But David Hunter's lawyer says he should instead be charged with assisting a suicide after his spouse, Janice Hunter, 74, died in December 2021 at the couple’s retirement home in the coastal resort town of Paphos.

Justice Abroad, a group that defends Britons facing legal difficulties in foreign countries, says the case against Mr Hunter, 74, is probably the first euthanasia case to be tried in the east Mediterranean island nation.

The case at the courthouse in Paphos will get under way during a debate in Cyprus on whether euthanasia should be made legal.

Justice Abroad spokesman Michael Polak said Janice had been on heavy medication for a type of blood cancer. He said Cyprus Attorney General George Savvides rejected a defence request to reduce the charge to assisted suicide, which would probably keep Mr Hunter out of jail, without providing any reasoning for his decision.

“No one believes Mr Hunter should go to jail for this,” Mr Polak told The Associated Press.

David and Janet Hunter on their wedding day. The couple were together for 56 years. PA

But prosecutors say there is no tangible evidence — such as a written note — to suggest that Mr Hunter’s wife had ever asked him specifically to help her to end her life.

The couple's daughter, Lesley Cawthone, told The Mirror that her mother had “begged him for a long time [to assist her death] and was very clear about what she wanted”.

Attorneys also disputed that there was any medical diagnosis proving Mrs Hunter suffered from leukaemia or "blood cancer". They also said defence attorneys turned down a deal to have Mr Hunter plead guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter that would have resulted in a prison sentence of only a few years.

Mr Polak countered that the burden is on prosecutors to demonstrate a motive as to why Mr Hunter would want to murder his wife. He said there had been an “unofficial” offer to get Mr Hunter to plead guilty to manslaughter, but there would be “no point” in putting a man of his age in prison.

Mr Polak dismissed a suggestion by prosecutors that anything short of a manslaughter charge would create a negative legal precedent.