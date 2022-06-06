Boris Johnson in last minute plea to wavering MPs

Boris Johnson has addressed his MPs this afternoon in a last minute bid to shore up support before they vote on his future in a Conservative Party leadership confidence vote.

The British prime minister needs the support of at least 180 of the 359 Conservatives MPs in order to survive the test of his leadership on Monday evening.

Mr Johnson arrived in parliament in a motorcade driving the short distance from Downing Street in a final attempt to win over colleagues wavering in their support.

READ MORE Boris Johnson set to overtake Gordon Brown's tenure as UK prime minister

The parliamentarians are to file into Committee Room 10 in the House of Commons where they will be handed a ballot paper to cast their vote.

On it will be written: “I have confidence in Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party” or “I do not have confidence in Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party”.

MPs will make a mark against their decision then hand the ballot paper to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, that steers Conservative Party internal matters.

Voting will finish at 8pm after all Conservatives MPs, including Mr Johnson, have cast their ballot.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves from the back entrance of Downing Street in London. Reuters

Mobile phones will be taken off the politicians when they enter the room to ensure no one is able to take a photograph their ballot paper for social media.

At least 17 MPs who are unable to physically attend, including government ministers overseas and one who is facing sexual assault allegations, will nominate a colleague to cast a proxy vote for them.

The papers will then be counted, with Sir Graham overseeing the tally, and the result will be announced at 9pm.

In a briefing to Lobby journalists the chairman admitted that he would inform Mr Johnson of the result before it is publicly announced.

Expand Autoplay British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote on his leadership after rebel MPs gathered enough support to force a ballot. AP

The prime minister will then have a few moments before making a public statement, probably from Downing Street.

If less than 100 MPs vote against him, Mr Johnson will take that as a victory. Anything over 130 MPs breaking ranks will likely prove fatal to his premiership, although under the rules another confidence vote cannot happen for 12 months. But the 1922 Committee does have the authority to change the guidelines.

If Mr Johnson fails to get 180 votes then he will resign as the Tory leader but remain in office as caretaker prime minister until MPs and the estimated 200,000 Conservative party members vote in a successor.

The confidence letters have been sent confidentially to Sir Graham ever since the Partygate scandal broke at the end of last year. He indicated that by the jubilee weekend the number had passed the 54 mark, the proscribed number to trigger a confidence poll. MPs had post-dated the letters to ensure the story did not overshadow Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilee celebrations.

He informed Mr Johnson on Sunday and told journalists he was “not aware of any orchestrated campaign” among MPs in triggering the poll.

That could prove a worry for Mr Johnson as he will be aware that the dissent is coming from all sides of the party, including his fellow Brexiteers.

Little over an hour before voting started the publicly declared tally stood at 123 MPs in favour of Mr Johnson, a figure still 57 short of that needed to remain in office.

Boris Johnson through the years - in pictures

Expand Autoplay British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had an eventful time during his life in politics and journalism. Here, 'The National' looks back at his life in pictures. Getty

- Loyal cabinet members rallied around the prime minister, praising him for his decisions during the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, and warning against a messy leadership contest;

- Two senior figures seen as potential successors - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Chancellor Rishi Sunak - gave their backing to Mr Johnson. But former minister Jeremy Hunt, another possible candidate, said he would vote for a change of leader;

- One of the rebels, Jesse Norman, published a stinging attack on Mr Johnson accusing him of running a divisive, aimless government that had lost public trust, while fellow MP Roger Gale said the prime minister was "not the fit and proper person" to remain in power;

- Anti-corruption tsar John Penrose resigned and said he would vote against the prime minister, saying Mr Johnson had breached ministerial standards;

- The leader of the opposition Labour Party called on Conservative MPs to depose Mr Johnson, and said the vote showed he was already politically weakened.