Former wife of Qatari royal found dead at home in southern Spain

Spanish police found the former wife of a member of Qatar's ruling family dead in her bed at home in southern Spain, authorities said on Wednesday.

Kasia Gallanio, 46, was found dead on Sunday morning in her apartment in Marbella, Malaga province, a police spokeswoman said.

Gallanio was married to Sheikh Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, an uncle of the Emir of Qatar, French newspaper Le Parisien reported.

They had three children and fought a long custody battle over them.

The children live with their father in Paris, Le Parisien said.

Police went to the house after receiving a call from one of Gallanio’s daughters in France, who said her mother had not been returning calls, the police spokeswoman said.

Officers entered the property with the help of caretaker at the apartment complex and found Gallanio in bed, with no signs of violence, said the spokeswoman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, in line with her department’s rules.

She said Gallanio had US nationality. An postmortem examination was to be carried out.