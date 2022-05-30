Man disguised as old woman throws cake at Mona Lisa painting in Paris

Visitors were left shocked when a man disguised as an elderly woman in a wig threw a piece of cake at the iconic Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

The famous work by Leonardo da Vinci was unharmed due to its protective glass casing.

The man had tried to damage the artwork after entering the venue in a wheelchair.

After his stunt, which left the protective glass covered in cream, he then shouted at people to think of planet Earth.

Videos posted on social media appear to show the man in a wig and lipstick and after the incident he then also threw roses in the museum gallery.

Security guards were filmed escorting the wig-wearing activist away as he called out to the surprised visitors in the gallery: “Think of the Earth. There are people who are destroying the Earth. Think about it. Artists tell you: think of the Earth. That’s why I did this.”

Guards were then filmed cleaning the smeared cream from the glass.

Photo of the Mona Lisa after getting caked (thankfully it is protected by glass), and a couple right-click-savers who now own the Mona Lisa because they took a photo of it. 🎂



This is real, still can’t believe it actually happened. pic.twitter.com/efntZfoikJ — Farokh (@farokh) May 30, 2022

Officials at the Louvre have not responded to The National's request for comment.

It is not the first time the 16th century Renaissance masterpiece has been targeted.

The painting was stolen in 1911 by a museum employee, an event which increased the painting's international fame.

Maybe this is just nuts to me💀but an man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheel chair and attempted to smash the bullet proof glass of the Mona Lisa. Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere all before being tackled by security. 😂??? pic.twitter.com/OFXdx9eWcM — Lukeee🧃 (@lukeXC2002) May 29, 2022

It was also damaged in an acid attack perpetrated by a vandal in the 1950s, and has since been kept behind glass.

In 2009, a Russian woman who was angry at not being able to get French citizenship threw a ceramic cup at it, smashing the cup but not harming the glass or the painting.