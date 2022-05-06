Local elections results 2022: Tories suffer heavy losses as Johnson faces backlash

Boris Johnson faced a backlash from local Tory leaders as his party lost major London authorities to Labour and suffered setbacks across England after Britain went to the polls.

Early overnight results went against the UK prime minister's party, with the Conservatives braced for even more bad news as counting was due to begin on Friday morning in many counties across England, Scotland and Wales.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party further strengthened its grip on the capital, taking the key Tory authority in Wandsworth, making a significant breakthrough in Barnet and gaining Westminster City Hall for the first time since its creation in 1964..

As dozens of Tory councillors lost their seats against a backdrop of the row about lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and the cost-of-living crisis, local Conservative leaders criticised the Prime Minister.

John Mallinson, leader of Carlisle City Council hit out after Labour took control of the new Cumberland authority which will replace it.

He told the BBC: “I think it is not just partygate, there is the integrity issue.

“Basically I just don’t feel people any longer have the confidence that the Prime Minister can be relied upon to tell the truth.”

In Portsmouth, where the Tories lost four seats, Simon Bosher the leader of the Conservative group said Mr Johnson should “take a good, strong look in the mirror” because “those are people that are actually bearing the brunt on the doorstep of behaviour of what’s been going on in Westminster”.

Ravi Govindia, leader of the Wandsworth Tories, said: “Let’s not be coy about it, of course national issues were part of the dilemma people were facing.”

Before the final results were declared in Barnet, the Conservative group leader Daniel Thomas conceded defeat, saying the loss was a “warning shot” from his party’s supporters.

Labour said it was on course for victory in Westminster and a senior Tory source admitted “we will lose it”.

In other developments:

· Labour lost Hull to the Liberal Democrats.

· Labour gained Southampton from the Conservatives.

· The Tories lost Worcester to no overall control.

· The Conservatives lost West Oxfordshire, which contains David Cameron’s former Witney constituency, to no overall control.

· Voters in Bristol decided to abolish the post of mayor in a referendum.

· In Rutland, where there was not even an election, council leader Oliver Hemsley quit the Conservative group.

· In Northern Ireland, counting will begin to decide on the make-up of the Stormont Assembly, with Sinn Fein vying with the DUP to become the largest party.

After official results were declared from 62 councils, the Tories had lost control of four authorities and suffered a net loss of 97 seats, Labour had a net gain of two councils and 52 councillors, the Lib Dems had gained a council and 40 seats while the Greens had put on 19 councillors.

The loss of Wandsworth will be a significant blow because of its symbolic status in London.

It turned blue in 1978, a year before Margaret Thatcher’s election as prime minister and was reputedly her favourite council, noted for its low taxes.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that “history has been made” with the victory.

He tweeted a video of Labour campaigners and councillors celebrating in Wandsworth.

In the video, Mr Khan can be heard saying: “Three words. Wandsworth, Labour, gains”, as Labour supporters cheer.

The three words we've wanted to hear for so long: WANDSWORTH LABOUR GAIN



The first Labour council leader of Wandsworth in 44 years..



Congratulations @CllrSimonHogg!❤🌹 pic.twitter.com/RQT1KvZZyn — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 6, 2022

Mid-term elections are always difficult for a governing party, although as many of the English seats were last contested in 2018 during Theresa May’s chaotic administration, opportunities for opposition parties to make further gains may be limited.

Cabinet minister Brandon Lewis insisted Mr Johnson remained the right person to lead the party, amid speculation that a bad set of election results – coupled with any further revelations about No 10 lockdown-busting parties – could see more Tory MPs submitting letters of no confidence.

The Northern Ireland Secretary told Sky News: “I absolutely think we can win the next election, and I do think Boris Johnson is the right person to lead us into that.”

Policing minister Kit Malthouse told the BBC: “The further away you get from London, our sense is that the picture is better for us.”

Labour’s campaign has been hit by Tory calls for Durham Police to look into whether Sir Keir broke Covid rules while campaigning before the 2021 Hartlepool by-election – something he has dismissed as “mudslinging”.

The Tories have also complained about a secret pact between Labour and the Lib Dems to maximise Conservative pain in marginal seats, something denied by both opposition parties.

While Labour enjoyed success in London, there was a mixed picture elsewhere – with the loss of Hull blamed on local issues but the party insisting it was winning back support in Brexit-supporting areas.

Shabana Mahmood, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, said it was a “turning point” for the party.

“After the disastrous results of 2019, these early results are showing the progress we have made thanks to Keir’s leadership. Labour is making headway in England, Scotland and Wales, taking over key Conservative councils and winning in vital Parliamentary battlegrounds across the country,” she said.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth acknowledged there was a mountain to climb for the party following the 2019 general election.

“It’s climbable, but my god it’s a big mountain because we got an absolute hammering in 2019, the worst result since the 1930s,” he told the BBC.

Local elections are taking place in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland — which could prove historic.

The contest for the devolved assembly in Belfast could see a pro-Irish nationalist party win for the first time and could have huge constitutional implications for the four-nation UK's future, with predicted victors Sinn Fein committed to a vote on reunification with Ireland.

The contest for Northern Ireland's power-sharing assembly is set to capture attention, after numerous polls put Sinn Fein ahead.

A University of Liverpool poll reported on Tuesday that it remained on target to win comfortably with more than a quarter of the vote.

The pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and cross-community Alliance Party were tied for second.

In Scotland, Labour is bidding to leapfrog the Conservatives into second place in Scotland, behind the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), and remain the largest party in Wales.

As the polls closed, politicians took to Twitter to fly their flags before the results were announced.

Mr Johnson has tried to sideline the so-called partygate scandal that last month saw him become the first British prime minister to be fined for breaking the law while in office.

In a bid to deflect from recent scandals, he tweeted emphasising his party's pledge to keep taxes low.

“I’d like to thank all those who voted in todays local elections, and to @Conservatives supporters and activists across the country for their hard work to support our plan to keep council taxes low,” he said.

The Liberal Democrats focused on making further inroads in Tory heartlands – the “Blue Wall” in southern England – following recent Westminster by-election successes in North Shropshire and Chesham and Amersham.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey said: “I am optimistic that thanks to their hard work, the Liberal Democrats will gain ground in areas across the Blue Wall where voters are fed up of being taken for granted by the Conservatives.”

I’d like to thank all those who voted in todays local elections, and to @Conservatives supporters and activists across the country for their hard work to support our plan to keep council taxes low. https://t.co/drJIQ7bCgc — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 5, 2022

In response to the “partygate” scandal, Sir Keir tweeted that his party will be delivering “respect” back to the nation.

He said: “A huge thank you to every candidate and campaigner who worked tirelessly to deliver our positive message to the country. Labour is on your side and we have the plan to deliver the security, prosperity and respect that the British people deserve.”

Polls are now closed!



A huge thank you to every candidate and campaigner who worked tirelessly to deliver our positive message to the country.



Labour is on your side, and we have the plan to deliver the security, prosperity and respect that the British people deserve. pic.twitter.com/i8N2hophiJ — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 5, 2022

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said the results will give a reflection of how the party is now being viewed by the public after it lost many long-held seats in Labour heartlands in the 2019 general election.

“We are proud of the positive campaign we have run, based on a practical plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and the crime blighting our communities. Because we believe Britain deserves better,” she said.

“It’s going to be a long night and there will be ups and downs — we hold the majority of the seats up for election in England, so never expected big gains.

“These results will show the progress we have made thanks to Keir’s leadership since the disastrous 2019 election result.”

Mr Johnson won a landslide general election victory in 2019 by vowing to take the UK out of the European Union and reverse rampant regional inequality, but the pandemic has largely stalled his domestic plans and voters are predicted to be lost to opposition parties.