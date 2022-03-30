EU plans to phase out disposable fast fashion and make sustainable clothes the norm

The European Union has advised consumers to stop treating their clothes like disposable facial tissues as it launches new plans to counter the polluting use of trendy fast fashion.

Under proposals announced on Wednesday, the EU's executive arm is calling for a mandatory minimum use of recycled fibres by 2030 and wants to ban the destruction of many unsold products.

It is also seeking to contain the release of microplastics and improve global labour conditions in the garment industry.

“We want sustainable products to become the norm,” EU Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said.

“The clothes we wear should last longer than three washes.”

The sector is responsible for 10 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions – more than shipping and aviation combined – and pressure to find sustainable solutions is mounting.

The proposals are intended to spearhead a purge of "fast fashion" by making clothing easier to repair and more durable as part of a push to bolster environmental standards.

“All textiles should be long lasting, recyclable, made of recycled fibres and free of dangerous substances. The strategy also aims to boost reuse and repair sectors and address textile waste,” Mr Timmermans said.

"It's time to end the model of 'take, make, break and throw away' that is so harmful to our planet, our health and our economy.

"Fast fashion should be out of fashion, and economically profitable reuse and repair services should be widely available."

Almost three quarters of all clothing and textiles used in the EU are imported.

In 2019, the 27-nation bloc imported more than €80 billion ($89.2bn) in clothes, mainly from China, Bangladesh and Turkey, the European Commission says.

Models wearing clothes made from recycled waste materials pose at Fashion Revolution, an event to raise awareness of environmental issues, in Tel Aviv. Reuters

It says the average consumer throws away 11 kilograms of textiles a year.

Although the plans are aimed at clothing made for mass consumption, the EU also wants luxury brands to set the standard for sustainable fashion in an industry where the fleeting and ephemeral is essential to turnover.

“There’s a cultural change taking place,” Mr Timmermans said.

“The designers, the artists – they realise that the world has changed and that we need to revisit the way we design fashion."

The proposals would lead to the introduction of labelling on clothes detailing how easily recyclable and environmentally friendly they are.

It would also ban the destruction of unsold products "under certain conditions", including garments that had not been sold or were returned to shops.

The EU says that textiles have the "fourth highest impact on the environment and climate change" across its 27 nations, after food, housing and transport.

Textile production has doubled worldwide between 2000 and 2015 but less than one per cent gets recycled, and up to 35 per cent of the microplastics released into the environment come from polyester or acrylic-based clothing.

Frans Timmermans, Vice President of the European Commission, has launched ambitious proposals to make the fashion industry more sustainable. EPA

The textile proposal was part of a broader "sustainable products initiative" to bolster existing rules aimed at making goods more energy efficient and recyclable.

Last year at Cop26, the fashion industry pledged to bolster its sustainability ambitions by calling on companies to halve their carbon emissions by 2030.

The sector previously had a target of reducing emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 but through the Fashion Charter it is now urging groups to set targets based on science.

Further commitments in the updated charter include ensuring all electricity used comes from renewable sources by 2030, sourcing environmentally friendly raw materials and phasing out coal from the supply chain by the same date.

More than 130 companies and 41 supporting organisations have signed the Fashion Charter, including H&M Group, Adidas, Nike and Chanel.