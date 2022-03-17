Boy, 12, denies burgling top London hotels in 10-month spree

A 12-year-old boy has denied burgling some of London’s top hotels over 10 months, a court has heard.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of carrying out raids on Claridge’s in Mayfair, the Four Seasons on Park Lane, the Corinthia Hotel on Whitehall, and The Millennium Hotel in Knightsbridge.

He also faces allegations of burgling BBC Television Centre in White City and is said to have targeted the offices of retailer The White Company and media agency Publicis within the complex.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday alongside his brother, 13, who is accused of involvement in three of the burglaries.

Due to their age, the siblings, from west London, stood in front of the dock with their mother alongside.

The 12-year-old faces 15 charges – 14 counts of burglary and one of conspiracy to commit burglary between April 2021 and February 2022.

His brother is charged with four counts – three of burglary between September 2021 and February 2022 and one of conspiring to commit burglary between April 2021 and February 2022.

Jonathan Bryan, prosecuting, told the court that the boys are pleading not guilty to all charges.

Co-accused Shane McCarthy, 19, appeared facing 11 charges, consisting of nine counts of burglary, one of theft and one of conspiracy to commit burglary between April 2021 and February 2022.

Mr Bryan said Mr McCarthy denies all charges.

Magistrate Alan Elias told the court to act as if the hearing was at a youth court. “Let’s keep the atmosphere quite informal,” he said.

Mr Elias immediately sent Mr McCarthy’s case to Isleworth Crown Court on April 14 and released him on unconditional bail.

The prosecutor then argued that the boys’ cases should not be sent to Crown Court alongside Mr McCarthy’s because of “the disparity in their age” and their “limited” criminal record.

Adel Buckingham, defending, welcomed the prosecution’s submission to separate the cases.

She said the young brothers both have special needs and “their age and lack of maturity are both important factors to consider”.

“It is important that they are not overwhelmed and can meaningfully take part in their trial,” she said.

Mr Elias said: “Having listened to both parties, we are convinced that in the interest of justice this should be separated and there should be a trial in youth court.”

He released the two boys until March 28 when they will appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court on March 28.