Russian conductor Valery Gergiev to leave Munich Philharmonic 'with immediate effect'

World-famous conductor Valery Gergiev has lost three key roles in 24 hours after he refused to condemn Vladimir Putin’s attacks on Ukraine.

Mr Gergiev, who once held a concert in the ancient ruins of Palmyra, Syria, has long been a supporter of Mr Putin.

He was asked to resign as honorary president of the Edinburgh International Festival, the Munich Philharmonic said it was parting ways with its chief conductor “with immediate effect” and the Vervier Festival in Switzerland also announced he was out.

Mr Gergiev is music director at the Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg, Russia, but his talent has seen him conduct orchestras around the world.

In 2016 he was conductor for the Palmyra concert organised after Russian and Syrian troops had retaken the area from ISIS, with President Putin appearing via video link.

The concert came months after ISIS used the theatre to carry out killings.

Valery Gergiev performs with The Munich Philharmonic orchestra. EPA

The Munich Philharmonic said the Russian had failed to respond to a request to denounce the military attack of Ukraine.

“With immediate effect, there will be no further concerts by the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra under his direction,” Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said.

So far, Mr Gergiev has not made any public statement on the war.

A Edinburgh festival spokesman said: “The board of trustees of the Edinburgh International Festival has asked for, and accepted, the resignation of Valery Gergiev as honorary president of the festival.

“Edinburgh is twinned with the city of Kiev and this action is being taken in sympathy with, and support of, its citizens.”

The Verbier Festival said on Monday it will return “donations from any individual sanctioned by a western government” and will exclude “artists who have publicly aligned themselves with the Russian government’s actions”.

The prestigious Philharmonie concert hall in Paris cancelled two concerts in April by Mr Gergiev and the orchestra of the Mariinsky Theatre. Other venues across Europe have dropped the conductor.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia has also cancelled tour dates in the UK.