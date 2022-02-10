Church demands protection for child trafficking victims

The Church of England Synod has urged the UK government to ensure the protection of child-trafficking survivors in the eyes of the law.

They voted to demand the government offered “proper protection of minors who are trafficked and enslaved is enshrined in law” as a new bill is pushed through Parliament aiming at migrant rights.

The Church also wants the government to implement “effective access to support, accommodation, work and education for victims of modern slavery”.

The vote on Wednesday comes as the Nationality and Borders Bill is making its way through Parliament, putting at risk some rights under British law.

The bill seeks to curb English Channel crossings and change how asylum claims are processed. It also includes the power to turn away vessels carrying migrants from the UK.

The Rt Rev Vivienne Faull, Bishop of Bristol, said proposals in the Bill “fail to understand what being a victim of slavery means”.

Ms Faull said that under the new legislation, a victim could lose support if they had been convicted of a criminal offence with a sentence of 12 months or more anywhere or at any time.

Quote They are victims, and as such should have the full weight of the law to support and protect them Alistair Bianchi

Canon Rachel Mann, of Manchester, said she was also concerned about the bill.

“The Nationality and Borders Bill risks making the lives of already traumatised and incredibly vulnerable human beings even worse," Ms Mann said.

"This legislation before Parliament threatens the human rights credibility of the UK government and, by implication, our nation.”

General Synod member Alistair Bianchi spoke about his time working with victims of trafficking and modern-day slavery.

“These young people who arrive on our shores are not illegal immigrants, they are victims, and as such should have the full weight of the law to support and protect them,” Mr Bianchi said.

“There are considerable concerns that the lack of attention paid specifically to protecting children in the Nationality and Borders Bill could have negative impacts both on the child victims of trafficking and children subject to the immigration system who are at risk of exploitation.

“This risk can be seen in the Bill’s creation of a new slavery or trafficking information notice, which would be issued to potential victims of modern slavery claiming asylum, setting out a limited time in which a potential victim must provide information to ensure they don’t damage their credibility.

“This disregards the impact of trauma on the ability of victims, especially children, to recall relevant details.”

The Synod national assembly voted 331 to 0 in favour of the call.