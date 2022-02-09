‘I have nightmares about my daughter being taken': Afghan refugee hopes for UK reunion

When Latifa Sekandar rushed to Kabul airport in the hope of escaping Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, she found herself squashed among thousands of others desperate to flee.

But while panic was high over the militant group’s return to power, it was nothing new for the 61-year-old, who had been facing threats from the Taliban for years.

Almost six months after that fateful day, the Kabul native opened up about the bitter feud that tore her family apart.

Wiping away tears, she told The National how her world turned upside down when her daughter’s hand slipped out of hers amid the chaos at the airport last August. She found herself being escorted on to a plane by RAF personnel and whisked away to Britain.

“When I left Afghanistan I was scared,” she remembers. “I am happy in London. I just hope that my kids and husband can come.”

She is currently staying in a hotel in Feltham, West London, with fellow asylum seekers as she awaits more permanent accommodation and is being assisted by a local charity.

Ms Sekandar is determined to set down deep roots in Britain and assimilate into society. She is a regular face at women's empowerment workshops run by the Afghan and Central Asian Association in Feltham and hopes to start taking English classes over the coming months. She was never able to attend school in Afghanistan.

The social aspect of the gatherings and the assistance staff and volunteers have offered has given her hope as she tries to imagine her future in the UK.

“I have met other Afghans here who have been helpful and I’ve made friends, which has lifted my spirits,” she said.

“I have confidence. I used to not even worry about what I’m wearing, but now I am noticing myself coming alive again.”

The charity has also helped Ms Sekandar, who is a diabetic, gain access medical assistance for her condition.

Her family’s experience with the Taliban began many years ago when one of her relatives married a woman without the blessing of her father — a risky move in the conservative nation.

The Sekandars suspected the woman's family had close ties to the Taliban and their suspicions grew after threats were made against their teenage daughter. To make amends, local elders suggested they offer the schoolgirl as a wife to one of the family's grandsons.

This led to the family to live in constant fear for the safety of their daughter, who is now about 15 — it is common in Afghanistan for people not to know their exact ages given several changes to the official national calendar over the decades.

“When my daughter used to say to me ‘what if they come and take me?’ I used to say to her, ‘over my dead body’. But now I am no longer there to protect her,” she said.

“I want to be there to console her. I constantly cannot sleep and when I start thinking about [my family’s situation], I cannot stop crying. I have nightmares about people coming to take my daughter away.”

Since the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan last summer, there have been several reports of fighters forcibly taking women and teenagers as wives.

Things took a turn for the worse for the Sekandars a few days before the Taliban returned to power, when one of her sons was abducted by a group of men in Kabul. She has not heard from him since and has strong suspicions it may be connected to the Taliban-linked feud.

Her family, including her husband, teenage daughter and young grandchildren, have gone into hiding fearing for their safety. Ms Sekandar says she is immensely grateful to the UK for rescuing her from the militants and offering her a new life. Her hope now is for a reunion with her relatives on British soil.

“I will never go back to Afghanistan because my life is in danger,” she said. “We need people to help [my family] get out. I don’t know if I will ever see my husband again. Even if I die [in the UK], that will be my last wish.”

After flying out more than 15,000 people from Kabul airport last August under Operation Pitting, the UK announced a programme to help Afghans to bring family members to Britain.

“The government provides a safe and legal route to bring families together through its family reunion policy and will continue to uphold our international obligations — more than 39,000 family reunion visas have been granted since 2015 under our refugee family reunion policy, with over half issued to children,” a representative for the Home Office said.

In January, Shukria Barakzai, a former Afghan ambassador to Norway, told The National the UK government has a responsibility to step up its efforts to reunite Afghan women and children with their relatives in Britain.