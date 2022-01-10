Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: Buckingham Palace reveals programme of events

Buckingham Palace has unveiled the full programme of events to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Celebrations will include the 95-year-old monarch opening her estates to the public, and some of the world’s biggest stars performing outside Buckingham Palace.

It is not clear which events Queen Elizabeth will attend or take part in, as she was ordered to rest by doctors in October following a hospital stay for unspecified preliminary investigations.

The bulk of the jubilee duties are thought likely to be given to the rest of the royal family, including Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Queen Elizabeth usually spends the anniversary of her accession privately at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Here are all of the events taking place for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee:

January 10: “Platinum Pudding competition”

The competition involves members of the public invited to create a dish to dedicate to Queen Elizabeth’s reign. Recipes will be judged by a panel that includes food writer and chef Dame Mary Berry.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 18 Queen Elizabeth at the 2021 Trooping the Colour parade. The year has been one of loss and sorrow for the British monarch, capped by the cancelled plans for an extended family lunch to celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle. All photos: Getty Images

May 12-15: Platinum Jubilee Celebration

More than 500 horses and 1,000 performers will take part in a 90-minute show taking the Windsor Castle audience through history from Elizabeth I to the present day.

Bank holiday: June 2: Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour)

A display of horsemanship and military precision on Horse Guards Parade by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards and more than 1,200 officers and soldiers from the Household Division.

Sandringham and Balmoral will also be open to visitors to enjoy the celebrations during the bank holiday.

Platinum Jubilee Beacons

The UK will lead the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories in lighting beacons to mark the jubilee. The principal beacon will be lit in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

June 3: Service of Thanksgiving

A Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral.

June 4: Platinum Party at the Palace

Some of the world’s greatest entertainers are billed to perform at the concert at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the most significant moments from Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

June 5: Big Jubilee Lunch

Street parties are being planned across the UK and neighbours are expected to join together for food and fun to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. It will mark the end of the bank holiday.

Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Performers will come together in London to tell the story of Queen Elizabeth’s reign through a pageant that will include a River of Hope section made up of 200 silk flags that will make its way through The Mall, appearing like a moving river.

July: The Royal Collection Trust

Three displays marking Princess Elizabeth’s accession to the throne, her Coronation and Jubilees will be put on at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.