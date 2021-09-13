Mother of British PM, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, dies at 79

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, a professional painter and mother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has died at the age of 79, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

Ms Johnson Wahl died "suddenly and peacefully" at a London hospital on Monday, the newspaper said, quoting a statement from the family.

At the Conservative Party annual conference in 2019, Mr Johnson spoke of his mother.

"I am going to quote that supreme authority in my family, my mother – and by the way, for keen students of the divisions in my family on matters of the EU, I want you to know that I have kept the ace up my sleeve. My mother voted 'leave',” he said.

Ms Johnson Wahl had Parkinson’s disease diagnosed when she was 40, The Telegraph reported.

"I try to paint every day if I possibly can, though I have to go to the hospital a lot," she told the paper in 2008.

"I still manage to paint, though my arm will suddenly do a movement which is completely unintentional and that almost brings me to tears."