Afghan guards at British embassy gather at airport for evacuation

The UK says it is now evacuating security staff who guarded the British Embassy in Kabul. AFP

British officials have said the process is under way to evacuate more than 100 Afghan security guards who had previously been refused resettlement to the UK due to their contracted employment status.

The guards, who had protected the British embassy in Kabul for more than a decade, claimed the UK government had refused them protection because they had been hired through a contractor.

The guards had been employed by global security firm GardaWorld but the Canada-based firm terminated their contracts on Saturday.

Many said they felt “abandoned” by the UK, after receiving letters rejecting their claims for asylum.

British armed forces minister James Heappey told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme on Friday that the guards would soon be boarding to leave the country.

He said they had arrived as a group at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport and were awaiting evacuation.

“My understanding is that the GardaWorld convoys, which are the contractors, arrived at Kabul airport this morning and are in the process of being evacuated,” he said.

Mr Heappey said he did not know why their passage to the UK had been in doubt.

The about-turn comes after the guards wrote to the UK government to ask them to reconsider their applications.

The Ministry of Defence said the guards could reapply for the relocation scheme.

“Nobody’s life should be put at risk because they supported the UK government in Afghanistan,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Over the last few weeks alone more than 2,000 Afghan staff and family members have been relocated to start their new lives in the UK.

“We have significantly expanded and accelerated the relocation scheme and carefully assess each applicant for eligibility and security.”

Oliver Westmacott, the president of GardaWorld’s Middle East operations, told the Guardian that the guards' contracts had been terminated on Saturday.

“The reality is on Saturday when the contract was demobilised, we sent people home,” he said.

“We are going to honour people’s salaries, certainly up until the date that they stopped working, and we have every intention of giving people a final gratuity payment or severance.

“We need to get agreement from our clients, namely the British Foreign Office, as to what the notice period is going to be, otherwise we are materially out of pocket.”

The UK's Foreign Office said it is monitoring the situation with GardaWorld “closely” and is ready to provide assistance.

GardaWorld had provided all the security for the British embassy in Afghanistan and provides security for the British embassy in Iraqi capital Baghdad.

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

THE SPECS BMW X7 xDrive 50i Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic transmission Power: 462hp Torque: 650Nm Price: Dh600,000

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

