Extremist linked to failed London bomb plot jailed over release breach

A man jailed for helping a terrorist to evade arrest after a failed bombing has been returned to prison after breaching the terms of his release.
Ismail Abdurahman, 39, was jailed for eight months on Wednesday for failing to tell police he had a new vehicle, phone and email address.
In 2008, he had been sent to prison after helping would-be bomber Hussain Osman to evade arrest after a bungled attack three years earlier.
Suicide bombers killed 52 people in London on July 7, 2005, in attacks on its public transport network. Osman’s attempt to cause more carnage in the city two weeks later failed when four bombs failed to explode and a fifth was abandoned.
Lawyers for Abdurahman, of south London, launched a series of challenges to his conviction which resulted in his sentence being reduced from 10 to eight years.
When he was released from prison in 2011, he was ordered to keep police informed about his activities for 15 years. But London’s police force found he had kept them in the dark about his new phone and other matters.
Abdurahman was convicted of several breaches and sentenced to eight months in prison on Wednesday at Kingston Crown Court, south-west London.
British police have stepped up their efforts monitoring released terrorist prisoners after extremists were released from jail only to reoffend.
Usman Khan, who was jailed in 2012 over a bomb plot, stabbed and killed two people in 2019 at a conference on prisoner rehabilitation. He was shot dead by police.
An inquest is examining the circumstances surrounding the death of Sudesh Amman, 20, who was killed by armed officers after stabbing two people 10 days after his release from prison last year.
Another convicted terrorist was jailed for 10 months in July, having breached the terms of his release after he was found driving a refuse lorry.
Andrew Rowe, 50, was released from prison in 2010 but had to tell police if he was driving a potentially dangerous vehicle to ensure he did not pose any risk to the public.
Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950
Engine 3.6-litre V6
Gearbox Eight-speed automatic
Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm
Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm
Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km
Abu Dhabi
Umm Al Emarat Park
Yas Gateway Park
Delma Park
Al Bateen beach
Saadiyaat beach
The Corniche
Zayed Sports City
Dubai
Kite Beach
Zabeel Park
Al Nahda Pond Park
Mushrif Park
Safa Park
Al Mamzar Beach Park
Al Qudrah Lakes
Director: Shashank Khaitan
Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana
Stars: 3
Con Coughlin: To survive, Nato must renew its sense of common purpose
Gavin Esler: Nato summit failed for making news more than it made deals
Simon Waldman: Nato continues to be Ankara’s best security guarantor
Date of birth: April 18, 1998
Playing position: Winger
Clubs: 2015-2017 – Al Ahli Dubai; March-June 2018 – Paris FC; August – Al Wahda
Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing
Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111
Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre
Emirates airline – 600555555
Etihad Airways – 600555666
Ambulance – 998
Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries
Price, base: Dh117,000 (estimate)
Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder, with 1.56kWh battery
Transmission: Six-speed automatic
Power: 105hp (engine), plus 43.5hp (battery)
Torque: 147Nm (engine), plus 170Nm (battery)
Fuel economy, combined: 3.4L / 100km
Queen
Nicki Minaj
(Young Money/Cash Money)
Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain.
Based: Riyadh
Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany
Founded: September, 2020
Number of employees: 70
Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions
Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds
Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices
General admission Dh295 (under-three free)
Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free
Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets
