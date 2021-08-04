Extremist linked to failed London bomb plot jailed over release breach

Ismail Abdurahman sentenced to eight months in prison after failing to tell police he had a new phone and email address

Ismail Abdurahman, 38, was convicted of helping a would-be bomber escape after a failed repeat of the July 7 attacks on the London transport network in 2005. AP

The National
Aug 4, 2021

A man jailed for helping a terrorist to evade arrest after a failed bombing has been returned to prison after breaching the terms of his release.

Ismail Abdurahman, 39, was jailed for eight months on Wednesday for failing to tell police he had a new vehicle, phone and email address.

In 2008, he had been sent to prison after helping would-be bomber Hussain Osman to evade arrest after a bungled attack three years earlier.

Suicide bombers killed 52 people in London on July 7, 2005, in attacks on its public transport network. Osman’s attempt to cause more carnage in the city two weeks later failed when four bombs failed to explode and a fifth was abandoned.

Lawyers for Abdurahman, of south London, launched a series of challenges to his conviction which resulted in his sentence being reduced from 10 to eight years.

When he was released from prison in 2011, he was ordered to keep police informed about his activities for 15 years. But London’s police force found he had kept them in the dark about his new phone and other matters.

Abdurahman was convicted of several breaches and sentenced to eight months in prison on Wednesday at Kingston Crown Court, south-west London.

British police have stepped up their efforts monitoring released terrorist prisoners after extremists were released from jail only to reoffend.

Usman Khan, who was jailed in 2012 over a bomb plot, stabbed and killed two people in 2019 at a conference on prisoner rehabilitation. He was shot dead by police.

An inquest is examining the circumstances surrounding the death of Sudesh Amman, 20, who was killed by armed officers after stabbing two people 10 days after his release from prison last year.

Another convicted terrorist was jailed for 10 months in July, having breached the terms of his release after he was found driving a refuse lorry.

Andrew Rowe, 50, was released from prison in 2010 but had to tell police if he was driving a potentially dangerous vehicle to ensure he did not pose any risk to the public.

