UK to redirect coronavirus vaccine supplies to Yemen

This Aden hospital was damaged in fighting in April. Mohammed Al Qalisi for The National

Britain has developed plans to donate coronavirus vaccinations on a “strategic basis” that would allow it to make a specific impact in countries in need, including Yemen and Lebanon.

Sources in the Foreign Office said Dominic Raab's disclosure to parliament that the UK would be using so-called vaccine diplomacy to extend Britain’s soft power influence by donating 20 million doses would specifically include the troubled Middle East states.

It is understood the majority will go to the Middle East and Africa where some countries have had only 1 per cent of their population inoculated.

"The UK could probably quickly deliver jabs but I suspect that the only place that you can have any real influence right now with Covid would be in the capital Sanaa, and Aden," said Michael Stevens, a Middle East expert at the RUSI think tank.

Britain is also donating 80 million doses as part of a billion being given by G7 countries to Covax, the UN body responsible for sending vaccines to poorer countries.

Mr Raab said Britain’s further 20 million does would be distributed “on a strategic basis and allocations will be announced in due course”.

Internally displaced Yemenis receive food aid as Britain promises to give more money and coronavirus vaccines to the war-weary country. AFP

He revealed the strategy during parliamentary questions in which the continuing humanitarian crisis in Yemen was highlighted with Conservative and opposition Labour MPs condemning the UK government’s £4 billion ($5.45 billion) cut to the overseas aid budget.

Mr Raab said that despite the worst economic contraction in 300 years, Britain was “one of the largest bilateral donors” supporting humanitarian efforts in Yemen.

“We are concerned about the humanitarian situation in Yemen,” he told MPs. “We have given over a billion pounds worth of aid since the conflict began

“But it's not just about money, important though that is, it is also about bringing the diplomatic power to bear. We are working alongside the Saudis and the Yemeni government to bring about peace. Unfortunately, the people we have the most difficulty engaging with meaningfully are the Houthis and I publicly call upon them to engage with us to bring peace to these people who so desperately need it.”

The biggest issue for vaccination in Yemen is the logistics of keeping doses refrigerated with little infrastructure still in place after years of war.

“Sadly, Yemen’s healthcare system has gone back 100 years, so this is not the only issue but I think that Britain shipping a million Covid vaccines is necessary," Mr Stephens said.

He said that an estimated 80 per cent of Yemenis had already been infected by coronavirus, so the country was potentially heading towards herd immunity

There was also little realistic hope of a peace deal with the rebel Houthis seemingly in a strong position with “little incentive” for them to come to the bargaining table, he said.

Other MPs raised the declining situation in Lebanon, which is still struggling after the Beirut port explosion last year and continuing political instability.

Asked if the country would have to endure vaccine shortages on top of other hardships, Mr Raab said Lebanon had received 33,000 Astra-Zeneca doses from Britain, with others to follow. “I think that that demonstrates the value that the UK is providing, not just with the domestic roll-out, but abroad as well,” he said.

But Mr Raab was accused of presiding over the major cuts to overseas aid, which would have a negative effect on millions of people in less wealthy nations.

“If this government has a conscience, it would want to know how many lives will be lost as a result of these cuts and I urge him to publish the impact assessments immediately, so more lives can be saved,” said Labour’s Preet Gaur Gills, MP, shadow international development secretary.

Mr Raab reiterated that despite the cuts the UK as a country was still the world's third biggest aid donor.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

The Cairo Statement 1: Commit to countering all types of terrorism and extremism in all their manifestations 2: Denounce violence and the rhetoric of hatred 3: Adhere to the full compliance with the Riyadh accord of 2014 and the subsequent meeting and executive procedures approved in 2014 by the GCC 4: Comply with all recommendations of the Summit between the US and Muslim countries held in May 2017 in Saudi Arabia. 5: Refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of countries and of supporting rogue entities. 6: Carry out the responsibility of all the countries with the international community to counter all manifestations of extremism and terrorism that threaten international peace and security

RESULTS Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) by decision. Women’s bantamweight

Corinne Laframboise (CAN) beat Cornelia Holm (SWE) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Omar Hussein (PAL) beat Vitalii Stoian (UKR) by unanimous decision. Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) beat Ali Dyusenov (UZB) by unanimous decision. Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) beat Delfin Nawen (PHI) TKO round-3. Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) beat Emad Hanbali (SYR) KO round 1. Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Ramadan Noaman (EGY) TKO round 2. Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) beat Reydon Romero (PHI) submission 1. Welterweight

Juho Valamaa (FIN) beat Ahmed Labban (LEB) by unanimous decision. Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) beat Austin Arnett (USA) by unanimous decision. Super heavyweight

Maciej Sosnowski (POL) beat Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) by submission round 1.

The biog Alwyn Stephen says much of his success is a result of taking an educated chance on business decisions. His advice to anyone starting out in business is to have no fear as life is about taking on challenges. “If you have the ambition and dream of something, follow that dream, be positive, determined and set goals. "Nothing and no-one can stop you from succeeding with the right work application, and a little bit of luck along the way.” Mr Stephen sells his luxury fragrances at selected perfumeries around the UAE, including the House of Niche Boutique in Al Seef. He relaxes by spending time with his family at home, and enjoying his wife’s India cooking.

