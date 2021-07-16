'Pingdemic' causes worker shortage across UK as 500,000 told to isolate

Businesses have said production lines could be cut if millions are forced out of work after receiving Covid-19 alerts. Bloomberg

Businesses in England have complained that too many staff members are being forced to stay at home after receiving self-isolation alerts.

Fears increased after new figures showed the National Health Service test and trace app sent alerts - or pings - to 530,126 people during the seven days to July 7.

The figure was a 46 per cent increase on the previous week and the highest since data was published in January.

The number is more than 10 times as many than during the seven days to June 2.

In the final week of April, when indoor dining was still banned, 39,875 close contacts were identified.

Scientists said the app is sending out so many alerts because of a surge in Covid-19 cases due to increased mixing after the UK emerged from lockdown.

They argue the app is doing exactly as intended by removing potentially infectious people from the community.

Lucy Frazer, solicitor general for England and Wales, on Friday urged people to isolate if they receive an alert despite acknowledging the system was "frustrating".

"I would hope people would follow the obviously appropriate guidance which is after you are pinged you stay home and isolate," she told BBC's Radio 4 Today programme.

"We are in the middle of a pandemic and we know the virus spreads without showing any symptoms and the app is one of a number of ways which we’re trying to tackle the virus."

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wears a mask as he rides on a London Underground train. Mr Khan has asked Transport for London to enforce mask-wearing on buses and trains, even after legal restrictions in England are lifted on July 19.. (Kirsty O'Connor/AP)

But many have complained the app could be too sensitive, with reports emerging people have been forced to isolate for 10 days despite never having face-to-face contact with a Covid-19 case.

This could be because the Bluetooth signals relied upon by the app are able to penetrate walls, The Telegraph reported.

Businesses have warned of a “pingdemic” with so many people forced to stay at home and unable to work.

One in five workers in hospitality and retail are self-isolating, industry group UK Hospitality said, while some NHS hospitals are reporting staff absences of up to 25 per cent.

Bus and train services have been cancelled due to a shortage of drivers.

Car manufacturer Rolls-Royce said it was "approaching a critical point" and may have to halve production due to the number of workers self-isolating.

"We are approaching a critical point - it will be necessary to reduce our two shifts to one if numbers of self-isolations continue to rise, effectively halving production,” the company said.

"This would be deeply detrimental to our customers' expectations and our business."

Nissan's UK plant has been affected by the same issue with more than 700 workers at its site in northern England reportedly self-isolating.

Meat processors are also seeing up to one in 10 of their workforce told to self-isolate.

British Meat Processors Association chief executive Nick Allen said some companies could be forced “to start shutting down production lines all together”.

“It’s almost on a daily basis we’re getting more reports from members saying they’re having problems,” he said.

“It’s quite a critical point.”

He said some companies were already cutting down on production.

“The objective is to keep food on shelves,” he said.

Hugh Osmon from Various Eateries said “living with the virus cannot mean we can have half a million people taken out of the workforce”.

“It is absolute chaos and clearly the app isn’t fit for purpose because people are getting pinged all over the place and the vast majority do not test positive let alone get ill,” he said.

“We do believe where people test negative … then of course they should be allowed to go back to work.”

On Monday, Heathrow Airport blamed hours worth of delays on security workers forced to self-isolate after receiving an alert on the app.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick said the government was concerned about the number of people being forced off work by the app.

“We are concerned about absences as a result of being pinged, for example. That is one of the reasons why we do need to move to a more proportionate approach,” he told LBC Radio.

“The government is going to be setting out its plans in the coming weeks.”

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)