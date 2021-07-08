Double vaccinated travellers forced to pay for UK Covid tests

Double vaccinated travellers arriving in Britain will still have to pay for Covid tests. AFP

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Britain will still have to fork out hundreds of pounds for Covid tests on their return from amber countries.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to announce later on Thursday that the 10-day quarantine for those who are double vaccinated will end on July 19, when other social distancing measures are abolished in England.

However, he is expected to say travellers must still take a PCR test two days after they return to the UK, The Telegraph reported.

Children, who are expected to be exempt from quarantine even if they are not vaccinated, must also take a test.

It could add up to hundreds of pounds for a family to travel overseas and back, taking into account pre-departure tests. People are not allowed to use free NHS tests for travel purposes.

Mr Shapps said testing would stop imported cases of coronavirus.

“Day-two testing will remain for arrivals from amber countries, regardless of vaccinated status, as this provides genomic sequencing capability to identify the risk of importing variants”, he reportedly told the travel industry.

Quote Double vaccination is a great liberator. Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said double vaccinated travellers would enjoy new freedoms.

“Double vaccination is a great liberator”, he told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. “In principle and in practice, it’s going to be great.”

If, as expected, the relaxation in the rules comes into force from July 19, it will be in time for England’s school holidays, offering a boost to the ailing travel industry which has struggled with lockdowns and closed borders for more than a year.

Jozsef Varadi, chief executive of discount carrier Wizz Air, said the changes would make “a hell of a difference”.

“The moment these restrictions are relaxed there is a boost and people take advantage of every opportunity arising”, he said.

Under the UK’s existing rules on foreign travel, visitors to amber countries are required to self-isolate for 10 days on their return to the UK.

Travel groups warned that despite the progress on overseas trips, expensive tests and other requirements could still hit demand.

“As always, the devil is in the detail”, said the World Travel and Tourism Council's senior vice president, Virginia Messina.

“There could well be some people who get caught out by the myriad of complicated rules and regulations which could scupper their much-needed summer holidays.”

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre flat-six twin-turbocharged Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 445bhp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh474,600 On Sale: Now

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

The Breadwinner Director: Nora Twomey Starring: Saara Chaudry, Soma Chhaya, Laara Sadiq Three stars

