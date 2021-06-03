US pressures Israel’s Benny Gantz for speedier reconstruction in Gaza

Senior US officials put pressure on Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday, urging the country to allow for faster reconstruction and delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Mr Gantz held meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.
They called for Israel to speed up the process to allow aid into the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave.
Mr Gantz repeated Israel's position of “a combination between moving forward with construction and making sure that everything stays secure".
US and diplomatic sources told The National that Washington and Cairo had agreed on the need to move quickly to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The Israeli government has been dragging its feet, the sources said, trying to link the aid to a prisoner release deal with Hamas.
But Israel has so far failed to convince the US and the two issues are being dealt with separately, the sources said.
Egypt took a central role in mediating last month's ceasefire in Gaza and leading efforts for reconstruction.
Abbas Kamel, Egypt’s intelligence chief, held high-level talks in Israel and Gaza this week.
Cairo is also working to promote reconciliation within Palestine between Hamas and Fatah. Delegations from both groups are expected to travel to Egypt next week.
Egypt's role was praised by US officials and President Joe Biden has twice spoken to Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El Sisi since the ceasefire was agreed.
This week, Axios reported that 17 Democratic senators had written to Mr Blinken “urging him to press Israel to allow materials needed for reconstruction and humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip”.
The enclave has been under a blockade since 2007 and Israel has to approve the entry of goods and aid to the area.
In their meetings with Mr Gantz, US officials continued to give priority to Israel’s security.
Mr Blinken and Mr Sullivan stressed the Biden administration's commitment to strengthening all aspects of the US-Israel security partnership, including support for the Iron Dome.
Israel is seeking $1 billion in replenishment for its missile defence system.
Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.
Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.
“Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.
“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.
Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.
From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.
Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.
BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.
Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.
Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.
“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.
“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.
“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”
