US issues new guidance to ease Covid-19 assistance to countries hit by sanctions

The US on Thursday issued guidance easing the way for delivery of products such as face masks, ventilators and vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic in heavily sanctioned countries like Iran, Venezuela and Syria.

The US Treasury Department issued general licences related to those three countries aimed at allowing more coronavirus-related transactions and activities, according to a statement, but stopped short of actually lifting any sanctions.

The move comes after President Joe Biden, on his first full day in office in January, issued a national security memorandum calling for his administration to undertake a review of US sanctions programmes to evaluate whether they were hindering responses to the pandemic.

"Even though we have comprehensive humanitarian general licenses in all our programmes, we did see some gaps," a US Treasury official told Reuters, and added that prior to Thursday's move, obstacles were dealt with on a case-by-case basis that involved delay and cost.

"This is lowering that barrier," the official said.

The previous administration of president Donald Trump had been criticised by human rights groups for resisting any softening of sanctions rules against countries like Iran and Venezuela, which were under "maximum pressure" campaigns, to ease pandemic-related hardship.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control last year issued guidance laying out existing authorisations and humanitarian relief is generally allowed.

But Thursday's move is designed to lower barriers even further, the official said.

The new Venezuela license authorises pandemic-related transactions involving the Venezuelan government in addition to some of the country’s banks.

Top Venezuelan officials as well as the financial sector have been subject to heavy sanctions imposed in the Trump era in an effort to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuelan officials said last week they could not complete a $10 million payment to the global Covax vaccine programme because bank transfers for a portion of the funds had been blocked.

Caracas has repeatedly blamed what it calls a US "blockade" for its slow vaccine distribution programme, though critics say Mr Maduro's government has undermined negotiations with the opposition to secure vaccine access.

Under the exceptions granted under the new Iran general license, the Treasury Department is authorising “all transactions and activities related to the exportation, re-exportation, sale or supply, directly or indirectly, of goods or technology for use in connection with the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of Covid-19" to the Iranian government.

It further permits certain transactions that have until now been prohibited by sanctions regarding Iran’s central bank and national oil company related to the fight against the coronavirus.

"[The Office of Foreign Assets Control] encourages those interested in providing Covid-19-related relief to Iran, Syria and Venezuela to avail themselves of the available exemptions, exceptions and authorisations pertaining to humanitarian assistance," the Treasury statement said.