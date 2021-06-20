US downplays impact of Raisi’s election on Iran nuclear talks

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the ultimate decision for Iran to whether or not return to diplomacy rested with the supreme leader and not the next president. AP

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is playing down the impact that hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi's recent victory in the Iranian presidential elections will have on Washington's ongoing nuclear diplomacy with Tehran.

"Whether the president is person A or person B is less relevant than whether their entire system is prepared to make verifiable commitments to constrain their nuclear programme," Mr Sullivan said in an interview to ABC that was broadcast on Sunday.

Although Mr Raisi won a decisive victory in the Iranian elections on Friday, Mr Sullivan said the ultimate decision about whether Iran returns to compliance with the nuclear accord in exchange for US sanctions relief lies with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“The ultimate decision for whether or not to come back lies with Iran’s supreme leader,” said Mr Sullivan.

“And he was the same person before this election as he is after the election.

“Ultimately, it lies with him and his decisions as to whether he wants to go down the path of diplomacy or face mounting pressure, not just from the United States, but from the rest of the international community.”

Iran has gradually scaled up its violations of the nuclear agreement since former president Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018.

The United States and Iran have so far completed six rounds of slow-moving, indirect talks in Vienna aimed at determining which nuclear activities Tehran will have to suspend and which sanctions Washington will have to lift to return to compliance with the deal.

Delegations from the remaining signatories to the accord – the UK, France, Germany, Russia and China – convened in Vienna this weekend following Mr Raisi's election victory.

A staunch critic of the nuclear deal, Mr Raisi does not take office until August. While he is expected to undo many of the reformist policies enacted over the past eight years, Tehran may be able to reach a deal with the US during President Hassan Rouhani's final weeks in office – contingent on Mr Khamenei's blessing.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett used Mr Raisi’s election to caution against a return to the nuclear deal.

“Raisi’s election is, I would say, the last chance for world powers to wake up before returning to the nuclear agreement and understand who they are doing business with,” said Mr Bennett. “A regime of brutal hangmen must never be allowed to have weapons of mass destruction. Israel’s position will not change on this.”

Amnesty International called on Saturday for Mr Raisi to face an investigation for crimes against humanity over his role in forcible disappearances and extrajudicial killings of prisoners in 1988 as well as a crack down on human rights in his current roles as Iran’s judiciary chief.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

SQUAD Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Adel Al Hosani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Bandar Al Ahbabi, Mohammed Barghash, Salem Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Hassan Al Mahrami, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Yousef Jaber, Saeed Ahmed, Majed Sorour, Majed Hassan, Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Khalil Al Hammadi, Fabio De Lima, Khalfan Mubarak, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Ali Saleh, Caio Canedo, Muhammed Jumah, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue, Zayed Al Ameri

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

