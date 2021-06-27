‘Is my home safe?’: fearful Surfside residents scour for telltale cracks after fatal building collapse

At least five people were killed by the collapse of a condominium in southern Florida and more than 150 are unaccounted for

As rescue teams dug through twisted metal and concrete in an increasingly desperate search for survivors from a collapsed condominium building on Sunday, residents of the beachfront city of Surfside were asking questions about their own safety.

Fernando Cruz, 35, a chef and entrepreneur, was woken by the thundering noise of what he likened to an “earthquake” as the nearby Champlain Towers South came crashing down at around 1am on Thursday morning.

At least five people were killed by the collapse and 156 people remain unaccounted for. Subsequent reports of corrosion and unaddressed structural problems in the 40-year-old block have raised fears about the safety of other buildings in the area.

“There’s a lot of anger, confusion,” Mr Cruz told The National.

“People are at the city building right now, asking for answers.”

As police and rescue teams poured into the previously quiet, sun-soaked city in southern Florida this week, Mr Cruz scoured the walls of his own villa for “any breakages, looking for cracks” that could portend a similar disaster for his own family.

“If I was in one of these high rises, I'm out,” he said.

Residents have been phoning the mayor of Surfside, Charles Burkett, asking whether the frequent battering of hurricanes, storm surges and corrosion from the salty Atlantic Ocean air could cause a similar catastrophe in their own homes.

Fernando Cruz, 35, who lives only a block from the collapsed tower, is cooking up burgers for relatives of the missing and rescue workers.
Of particular concern is Champlain Towers North, one block away, Mr Burkett told The National.

“Given it's the same design, the same developer, potentially the same materials, the same plan, we need to get in there and look. People have told me they're afraid.” said the mayor of a city of some 6,000 people.

“I'd like to see that building evacuated so we can give people a proper answer to their questions.”

A large section of the oceanfront Champlain Towers South in Surfside crumbled to the ground while people were sleeping in the early hours of Thursday, lifting up a huge cloud of dust.

Rescuers are urgently sifting through the unstable pile of debris for possible survivors.

Teams are working on rotation with a small number permitted on site at any time to avoid any further collapse.

Their work is hampered by frequent rain downpours and smoke from a blaze beneath the debris, which was reportedly brought under control on Saturday.

Mr Burkett compared the disaster to the 11 September 2001 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York.

Officials have gathered DNA samples from relatives of the missing to help identify any remains found in the rubble.

A mesh fence near the collapsed building has become a makeshift shrine for the missing.

It is decorated with candles, bouquets of flowers, photos of the missing and children’s soft toys that were gathered from the collapsed building and are still coated with dust.

Relatives of the missing have posted appeals on social media for information that could help locate their loved ones.

US President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Florida, meaning federal agencies will assist relief efforts.

As the 13-storey tower was completed in 1981, it was undergoing its mandatory 40-year inspection and recertification process.

Engineers had found rusted steel and damaged concrete that needed repairing, but there was no warning of an imminent collapse.

Still, earlier reports had indicated warning signs in advance of the recertification process.

Florida International University research published last year found the building had been sinking at a rate of two millimetres per year in the 1990s, which may have caused structural damage.

Community organizers have gathered clothes and food for those left homeless by the tragedy. Fernando Cruz, 35, who lives only a block from the collapsed tower, is cooking up burgers for relatives of the missing and rescue workers.
A 2018 engineering report found “abundant cracking and spalling” of concrete in the parking garage and “major structural damage” to the ground-floor pool deck.

One theory is that the saltwater ubiquitous in the area, which is subject to flooding during so-called King Tide events, intruded into concrete supports, corroding the steel-reinforcing rebar inside and weakening the concrete.

Much focus is on ocean water, which is rising in South Florida and elsewhere because of climate change.

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis last year signed into law a measure that would require developers to complete sea-level rise studies before beginning publicly funded projects.

Mr DeSantis has said Surfside residents “have a right to know” why the building came down and should get answers in a “timely” manner.

Still, it will take months for experts to test concrete samples and search for sinkholes before they can confirm the reason for the collapse.

Joe Zevuloni, a community organiser who has helped supply those left homeless with food and clothes, said he was leaving investigations for another day.

“That anger is not going to take you anywhere right now. We need to focus our energies on ourselves and towards helping the families and the first responder,” Mr Zevuloni told The National.

“These families are crushed. What they need now is hope.”

Updated: June 27, 2021 05:41 PM

